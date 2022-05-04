Automation Tester

May 4, 2022

We are looking for a strong Intermediate (or Senior) Automation Testers to join our team. Someone with solid Selenium, Java and API experience. If you’re currently on the lookout for a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:
Location: Johannesburg (other locations in South Africa can be considered)
Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
Level: Strong intermediate/ Senior
Initial contract position

  • Solid Selenium and Java/ C# experience

  • Experience Building Frameworks from scratch

  • Setup & execute REST API Testing

  • API: Postman or SOAP UI

  • Experience with various Load / stress / performance / automation testing tools

  • TFS/ Azure DevOps experience

  • Scripting experience

  • Comfortable working within an Agile environment

