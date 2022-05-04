Business Analyst II (Information Security Defence)

Position Purpose:

  • You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Qualifications:

  • Degree
  • FTI BA Certification – Desirable

Job objectives:
To understand the current business environment:
Analyse and understand the current business environment
Analyse and understand the current business strategies
Understand the current trends and developments in the industry

To identify and understand business requirements:

  • Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
  • Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
  • Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
  • Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements:

  • Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions
  • Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
  • Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented

To deliver the required solution:

  • Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation
  • Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user
  • Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
  • Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing
  • Understand, document and escalate project risks
  • Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues

To train business users:

  • Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable

To continuously support the business environment:

  • Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field
  • Assist Senior Business Analyst to monitor portfolio activities

Experience:

  • 3-5 years solid Business analysis experience in a information security environment
  • 2-3 years Retail industry desirable
  • Experience in and an understanding of Information security including Cyber Security with understanding of (Data loss prevention, privileged access management, endpoint security, encryption)

Knowledge and skills:

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects relating to information security defense
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
  • Experience in a global business environment is preferred
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position