Checkpoint Security Engineer

Role Purpose:

As a Checkpoint Security Engineer, you’ll work closely with the Security team to help maintain and improve our security systems. You will be responsible for configuring software on multiple operating systems and ensuring that it is compatible with other hardware in order to prevent any issues from occurring. You will also have a key role in maintaining security tools such as firewalls, anti-virus software and intrusion detection. In addition, you’ll be tasked with writing reports on any findings or recommendations based on your testing processes. This could include anything from configuration errors to new vulnerabilities found within the system itself.

Academic Qualifications

Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certified in the following technologies

Security +

Certifications in the flowing key vendors… Checkpoint (CCSA, CCSE) ZScaler Squid proxy BlueCoat Arbor DDOS



Advantageous Certifications:

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)

Palo Alto technologies

Fortinet technology certifications

Required Experience:

Solid years of work experience

Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization

Solid experience of Managed Services

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

