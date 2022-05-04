Database Administrator at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Job Objectives:
- Installation, support and maintenance of Oracle databases.
- Responsible for ensuring availability and performance of the databases that underpins the core banking, credit lending and payment systems.
- Creating primary database storage structures and objects.
- Modifying the database structure.
- Work with the team to ensure that the associated hardware resources allocated to the databases and to ensure high availability and optimum performance.
- Allocating system storage and planning future storage requirements for all database systems.
- Responsible for improvement and maintenance of the databases to include rollout and upgrades.
- Responsible for implementation and release of database changes as submitted by the development team.
- Installing and upgrading the database, clients and application development programs.
- Implement/ maintain the security policy standards as they relate to database maintenance, security and archiving.
- Review/ recommendation of security standards.
- Monitoring of the databases.
- Proactively monitor and optimize the performance of the database systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime.
- Controlling and monitoring user access to the database.
- Review and maintain the Disaster recovery for the database environment.
- Ensures procedures and documentation for seamless cutover to disaster recovery are up to date.
- Backups and patches.
- Planning for backup and recovery of the database environment.
- Responsible for installing and maintaining patches and releases.
- Reporting and customer interaction.
- Liaison with customers on calls that are channelled through the IT Service Desk.
- Ensure customer satisfaction before closure of incidents.
- Complete and accurate reporting.
- Responsible for providing trend analysis to the management team to enable them to make informed decisions regarding database resource management.
- Provide relevant technical documentation in relation to database environment
Qualifications, experience and competencies required:
- Minimum of five years’ experience as an Oracle Database Administrator is essential.
- IT Diploma is essential.
- Experience of other database environments, preferably Microsoft SQL and Sybase ASE will be advantageous.
- IT Network and Operating Systems knowledge.
- Practical experience in monitoring and tuning oracle database to provide a high availability service
- Practical experience in managing the internal and external Oracle database security.
- Experience working within a 24/7 business environment.
- Ability to communicate across all levels of the business.
- Analytical skills.
- Fundamental Unix and Linux Operating system skills.
- Good track record of dependability, accuracy, loyalty and responsibility.
- Ability to work independently and deadline driven.
- Must be available to be on standby and to work extensive overtime.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Microsoft Sql Server
- Database Administration
- Oracle
- Linux
- Mysql
- Scripting
- Pl/Sql
- Database Design
- ETL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma