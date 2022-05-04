Database Administrator at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

May 4, 2022

Job Objectives:

  • Installation, support and maintenance of Oracle databases.
  • Responsible for ensuring availability and performance of the databases that underpins the core banking, credit lending and payment systems.
  • Creating primary database storage structures and objects.
  • Modifying the database structure.
  • Work with the team to ensure that the associated hardware resources allocated to the databases and to ensure high availability and optimum performance.
  • Allocating system storage and planning future storage requirements for all database systems.
  • Responsible for improvement and maintenance of the databases to include rollout and upgrades.
  • Responsible for implementation and release of database changes as submitted by the development team.
  • Installing and upgrading the database, clients and application development programs.
  • Implement/ maintain the security policy standards as they relate to database maintenance, security and archiving.
  • Review/ recommendation of security standards.
  • Monitoring of the databases.
  • Proactively monitor and optimize the performance of the database systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime.
  • Controlling and monitoring user access to the database.
  • Review and maintain the Disaster recovery for the database environment.
  • Ensures procedures and documentation for seamless cutover to disaster recovery are up to date.
  • Backups and patches.
  • Planning for backup and recovery of the database environment.
  • Responsible for installing and maintaining patches and releases.
  • Reporting and customer interaction.
  • Liaison with customers on calls that are channelled through the IT Service Desk.
  • Ensure customer satisfaction before closure of incidents.
  • Complete and accurate reporting.
  • Responsible for providing trend analysis to the management team to enable them to make informed decisions regarding database resource management.
  • Provide relevant technical documentation in relation to database environment

Qualifications, experience and competencies required:

  • Minimum of five years’ experience as an Oracle Database Administrator is essential.
  • IT Diploma is essential.
  • Experience of other database environments, preferably Microsoft SQL and Sybase ASE will be advantageous.
  • IT Network and Operating Systems knowledge.
  • Practical experience in monitoring and tuning oracle database to provide a high availability service
  • Practical experience in managing the internal and external Oracle database security.
  • Experience working within a 24/7 business environment.
  • Practical experience in monitoring and tuning a database to provide a high availability service.
  • Ability to communicate across all levels of the business.
  • Analytical skills.
  • Fundamental Unix and Linux Operating system skills.
  • Good track record of dependability, accuracy, loyalty and responsibility.
  • Ability to work independently and deadline driven.
  • Must be available to be on standby and to work extensive overtime.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Microsoft Sql Server
  • Database Administration
  • Oracle
  • Linux
  • Mysql
  • Scripting
  • Pl/Sql
  • Database Design
  • ETL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

