Developer – Java (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

May 4, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Development of highly available distributed systems.
  • Creating technical specifications based on business requirements.
  • Actively participating in the SDLC process of existing and new applications and features.
  • Performing functional testing. Writing unit tests.
  • 2nd line support of production system which will require standby on a rotation basis.
  • Performing peer reviews with constructive feedback.
  • Assisting in the development and training of lesser experienced team members.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Degree.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ years’ experience in coding enterprise software systems.
  • Solid Java SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy) experience.
  • Proficiency in Java (or similar object-oriented programming language) a must.
  • Experience with at least one or more of the following database systems:
    • MySQL.
    • Oracle.
    • Postgres.
  • The following would be an added advantage towards your application:
    • Oracle knowledge / experience.
    • General Unix / Linux experience.
    • Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies.
    • Oracle Java certification.
    • Knowledge of Front-end technologies, such as Typescript or JavaScript (e.g. React).
    • Working knowledge of Spring Technologies and JPA / Hibernate.
  • Understanding of relational database designs.
  • Exposure working in Agile / Kanban teams.
  • Working knowledge of continuous integration tools, such as Jenkins or Hudson.
  • Be familiar with Java build and dependency management tools such as Maven and Ant.
  • Working knowledge of GIT or similar source repository management tool.
  • Proficient with Java IDE, such as Eclipse.
  • A working knowledge of relational databases.
  • Must be comfortable with implementing OO designs and be able to interpret technical and business specifications.
  • Be comfortable constructing complex high-performance SQL queries.
  • Troubleshoot and identify bottlenecks in the application.
  • Be comfortable with multi-threading concepts, such as concurrency.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Developer
  • SDLC
  • React

