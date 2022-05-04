We are looking for a Senior ETL Developer to join our team. If you are excited to get involved as part of a new team, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg
Initial contract position
Level: Strong intermediate or Senior
- Building the data warehouse (main focus)
- Stack: SSIS for ETL, SQL for data warehouse
- It is an Azure environment, not on prem (ideally someone with Azure knowledge or experience)
Desired Skills:
- See spec
- Remote is fine
- Initial 6 month contract
- Max R75k per month