ETL Developer

May 4, 2022

We are looking for a Senior ETL Developer to join our team. If you are excited to get involved as part of a new team, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg
Initial contract position
Level: Strong intermediate or Senior

  • Building the data warehouse (main focus)

  • Stack: SSIS for ETL, SQL for data warehouse

  • It is an Azure environment, not on prem (ideally someone with Azure knowledge or experience)

Desired Skills:

  • See spec
  • Remote is fine
  • Initial 6 month contract
  • Max R75k per month

