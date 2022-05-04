ETL Developer

We are looking for a Senior ETL Developer to join our team. If you are excited to get involved as part of a new team, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg

Initial contract position

Level: Strong intermediate or Senior

Building the data warehouse (main focus)

Stack: SSIS for ETL, SQL for data warehouse

It is an Azure environment, not on prem (ideally someone with Azure knowledge or experience)

Desired Skills:

See spec

Remote is fine

Initial 6 month contract

Max R75k per month

