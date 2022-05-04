Fortigate Security & Network Engineer

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

Proactively monitor and manage the network infrastructure

Network Infrastructure – Design, Install, Configure, Implement, Support, Repair & Administer Network Systems & Solutions

Managing the operational implementation of network hardware & systems management software for Cisco and FortiGate systems

Managing all the Cisco network device from the LAN (switching, wireless, routing) by using Cisco ISE & Prime

Managing all the Fortinet security device (all FortiGates from 80C’s, 1000’s and 3000’s, FortiMail’s, FortiWEB’s, FortiADC’s, FortiAuthinticator, FortiManage)

Driving out to POP sites to investigate and repair network issues that may arise to faulty equipment and replace it if necessary

Manage implementation projects upgrades and roll outs of network equipment and systems

Monitor, Update and assist with asset management

Vendor Liaison & interaction on technical solution specifications and requirements with Cisco & FortiNet

Research & Development on client request/ solutions

Ensure SLA compliancy and adherence to client policies, rules and regulations

Perform Skills transfer and in-house training to the rest of the team

Ensure security support to business applications by managing and using the FortiNet Security Blanket

Troubleshoot network performance, communications, and routing issues

Ensure security support to Business Applications

Handle routine technical, operational, and analytical tasks to support customer data systems

Assist with technical documentation and reports related to the post including but not limited design, development and implementation of system

Monitor and report application licenses and oversee server load balances by using the FortiADC

Managing and Assess network efficiency & make associated suggestions

Manage users on network, making sure they can access the work related applications

ICT Security infrastructure – design, install, configure, implement, support, administer and manage systems and solutions including all accessories being in the FortiGate umbrella

Qualifications:

University degree in Information Technology

Advanced IT experience (Certificates)

Knowledge and Experience:

5+ years’ experience in Network Engineering & Administration

Working experience in FortiGate Systems/Applications

