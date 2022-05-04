Fortigate Security & Network Engineer

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):
- Proactively monitor and manage the network infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure – Design, Install, Configure, Implement, Support, Repair & Administer Network Systems & Solutions
- Managing the operational implementation of network hardware & systems management software for Cisco and FortiGate systems
- Managing all the Cisco network device from the LAN (switching, wireless, routing) by using Cisco ISE & Prime
- Managing all the Fortinet security device (all FortiGates from 80C’s, 1000’s and 3000’s, FortiMail’s, FortiWEB’s, FortiADC’s, FortiAuthinticator, FortiManage)
- Driving out to POP sites to investigate and repair network issues that may arise to faulty equipment and replace it if necessary
- Manage implementation projects upgrades and roll outs of network equipment and systems
- Monitor, Update and assist with asset management
- Vendor Liaison & interaction on technical solution specifications and requirements with Cisco & FortiNet
- Research & Development on client request/ solutions
- Ensure SLA compliancy and adherence to client policies, rules and regulations
- Perform Skills transfer and in-house training to the rest of the team
- Ensure security support to business applications by managing and using the FortiNet Security Blanket
- Troubleshoot network performance, communications, and routing issues
- Ensure security support to Business Applications
- Handle routine technical, operational, and analytical tasks to support customer data systems
- Assist with technical documentation and reports related to the post including but not limited design, development and implementation of system
- Monitor and report application licenses and oversee server load balances by using the FortiADC
- Managing and Assess network efficiency & make associated suggestions
- Manage users on network, making sure they can access the work related applications
- ICT Security infrastructure – design, install, configure, implement, support, administer and manage systems and solutions including all accessories being in the FortiGate umbrella
Qualifications:
- University degree in Information Technology
- Advanced IT experience (Certificates)
Knowledge and Experience:
- 5+ years’ experience in Network Engineering & Administration
- Working experience in FortiGate Systems/Applications
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted