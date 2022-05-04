Fortigate Security & Network Engineer

May 4, 2022

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

  • Proactively monitor and manage the network infrastructure
  • Network Infrastructure – Design, Install, Configure, Implement, Support, Repair & Administer Network Systems & Solutions
  • Managing the operational implementation of network hardware & systems management software for Cisco and FortiGate systems
  • Managing all the Cisco network device from the LAN (switching, wireless, routing) by using Cisco ISE & Prime
  • Managing all the Fortinet security device (all FortiGates from 80C’s, 1000’s and 3000’s, FortiMail’s, FortiWEB’s, FortiADC’s, FortiAuthinticator, FortiManage)
  • Driving out to POP sites to investigate and repair network issues that may arise to faulty equipment and replace it if necessary
  • Manage implementation projects upgrades and roll outs of network equipment and systems
  • Monitor, Update and assist with asset management
  • Vendor Liaison & interaction on technical solution specifications and requirements with Cisco & FortiNet
  • Research & Development on client request/ solutions
  • Ensure SLA compliancy and adherence to client policies, rules and regulations
  • Perform Skills transfer and in-house training to the rest of the team
  • Ensure security support to business applications by managing and using the FortiNet Security Blanket
  • Troubleshoot network performance, communications, and routing issues
  • Ensure security support to Business Applications
  • Handle routine technical, operational, and analytical tasks to support customer data systems
  • Assist with technical documentation and reports related to the post including but not limited design, development and implementation of system
  • Monitor and report application licenses and oversee server load balances by using the FortiADC
  • Managing and Assess network efficiency & make associated suggestions
  • Manage users on network, making sure they can access the work related applications
  • ICT Security infrastructure – design, install, configure, implement, support, administer and manage systems and solutions including all accessories being in the FortiGate umbrella

Qualifications:

  • University degree in Information Technology
  • Advanced IT experience (Certificates)

Knowledge and Experience:

  • 5+ years’ experience in Network Engineering & Administration
  • Working experience in FortiGate Systems/Applications

