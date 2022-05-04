Full Stack Developer

Our client is growing their team and is looking for a dynamic and skilled Full Stack Developer to join their team.

Requirements:

Matric, Relevant IT Degree / Diploma

.NET Web Development Experience

C# (ASP.NET & MVC), JavaScript, CSS, HTML, XML, XSL, JSON

Familiarity with Development Lifecycle

SQL Server Database 2000

Web Server Administration

Angular / Python or react are advantageous

Skills:

Creative and passionate

Be adaptable and able to pick learn on new techniques

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work on their own or in a team

Ability to work under pressure or meeting tight deadlines

Be thorough and precise in their work

Ability to multi-task

Must be aware of international web standards and protocols

Ability to use their own initiative

Desired Skills:

.NET

C#

JSON

JavaScript

MVC

SQL

Angular

Python

XML

SDLC

Full stack

Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

