Full Stack Developer

May 4, 2022

Our client is growing their team and is looking for a dynamic and skilled Full Stack Developer to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Matric, Relevant IT Degree / Diploma
  • .NET Web Development Experience
  • C# (ASP.NET & MVC), JavaScript, CSS, HTML, XML, XSL, JSON
  • Familiarity with Development Lifecycle
  • SQL Server Database 2000
  • Web Server Administration
  • Angular / Python or react are advantageous

Skills:

  • Creative and passionate
  • Be adaptable and able to pick learn on new techniques
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Ability to work on their own or in a team
  • Ability to work under pressure or meeting tight deadlines
  • Be thorough and precise in their work
  • Ability to multi-task
  • Must be aware of international web standards and protocols
  • Ability to use their own initiative

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • JSON
  • JavaScript
  • MVC
  • SQL
  • Angular
  • Python
  • XML
  • SDLC
  • Full stack
  • Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

