Head of Technical (Solar PV)

Are you a get things done, dependable, no-nonsense person with great commercial acumen and a passion for renewable energy? Then this might be for you!

Is this you?

You are a born leader, who values diversity and integrity. You are a strategic thinker, and you love contributing to the development of the visions and goals of your company. You have an analytical mind, you are detail orientated, results orientated, and target and process driven.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will plan, develop, implement, direct, administer and review all technical activities.

You will provide both strategic and technical advice to the business. You will drive sales and service support through ensuring that the technical team maintains an innovative approach and upholds a competitive advantage.

You will also support the sales department across residential storage, commercial and industrial and off grid applications.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be joining a leading international PV wholesaler and distributor, selling to a nationwide network of specialist installers. Your new employer offers competitive prices on solar panels, inverters, mounting and solar batteries, offering the widest range of solar products in South Africa.

What you’ll need

You have a Diploma in Electrical, Electronic or Renewable Energy. You have 10 years senior management experience, leading a team of 20+ technical employees. If you have experience managing teams remotely across multiple regions this will give you an advantage over the rest.

You have experience working in renewable energy and you have in-depth knowledge of solar panels, inverters and battery storage.

What’s in it for you

You will receive a market related salary as well as benefits such as medical aid, retirement annuity, group life cover and funeral cover.

You will be joining a stable growing business that encourages career development and promotes growth within their business.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxanne Du Randt on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

