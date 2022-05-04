IT Business Analyst/BA (MTS/Mining/Engineering) 2022_15 (TB) at Mediro ICT

7 month contract. Listed Mining Group (based in Rosebank) is recruiting an IT BA with 3 to 5 years’ IT BA work experience in the mining industry. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with an SA ID number may apply. E-mail CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]

BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline. Industrial Engineering qualification will be an advantage.

3 to 5 years working experience in MTS (application of both business and systems analysis for mining technical solutions).

Control & Instrumentation app experience would be great.

Minimum Requirements

