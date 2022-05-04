We are looking for an intermediate or Senior Java Developer to join our team. Someone who is based within South Africa will be perfect. The position will be mainly remote with some requirements to be onsite. If you’re interested in the below mentioned position, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Within South Africa
Level: Intermediate to Senior
Initial contract opportunity
- Java experience, including J2EE, Spring
- Microservices: Spring Boot & Spring Framework
- Experience in CSS, XML and HTML
- An understanding of Software Development Life Cycle
- Experience in Scrum/Agile methodologies
- Databases/SQL
- Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle, Jenkins
- Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf
- Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud (Bonus)
- Code versioning (Git)
- Working knowledge of operating systems, including Linux
Desired Skills:
- Initial 6-12 month contract
- see spec
- SA based – 80% remote