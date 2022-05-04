Java Developer

We are looking for an intermediate or Senior Java Developer to join our team. Someone who is based within South Africa will be perfect. The position will be mainly remote with some requirements to be onsite. If you’re interested in the below mentioned position, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Within South Africa

Level: Intermediate to Senior

Initial contract opportunity

Java experience, including J2EE, Spring

Microservices: Spring Boot & Spring Framework

Experience in CSS, XML and HTML

An understanding of Software Development Life Cycle

Experience in Scrum/Agile methodologies

Databases/SQL

Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle, Jenkins

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf

Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud (Bonus)

Code versioning (Git)

Working knowledge of operating systems, including Linux

We are looking for an intermediate or Senior Java Developer to join our team. Someone who is based within South Africa will be perfect. The position will be mainly remote with some requirements to be onsite. If you’re interested in the below mentioned position, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Within South Africa

Level: Intermediate to Senior

Initial contract opportunity

Java experience, including J2EE, Spring

Microservices: Spring Boot & Spring Framework

Experience in CSS, XML and HTML

An understanding of Software Development Life Cycle

Experience in Scrum/Agile methodologies

Databases/SQL

Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle, Jenkins

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf

Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud (Bonus)

Code versioning (Git)

Working knowledge of operating systems, including Linux

Desired Skills:

Initial 6-12 month contract

see spec

SA based – 80% remote

Learn more/Apply for this position