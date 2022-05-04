Junior Capital Analyst

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor Commerce in Finance or equivalent
- Up to 1 year experience
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel an advantage
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Completion and submission of regulatory returns to direct line manager for review, as well as the subsequent submission to the Prudential Authority once approved.
- Assisting the team with performing capital stress scenarios using prescribed models
- Preparation of reporting submissions to various governance committees (such as Audit and Risk Committee).
- Reporting to other group entities or functions (such as Group Treasury).
- Assisting the team with the preparation of forecasts using prescribed models for capital and cash flow reporting.
- Providing the team and/or direct line manager with analysis on IFRS financials as well as Solvency Assessment and Management (SAM) reports used as inputs into the regulatory returns and models.
- Identification of errors or anomalies and bringing these to the attention of the team or direct line manager.
- Efficiently managing submissions as well review queries and ensuring that deadlines are met.
- Effectively communicating and managing all relevant stakeholders (such as Actuarial, Central Finance, etc).
- Assisting the team with responding to SAM audit, external review as well as Regulator queries and dealing with other related ADHOC activities as may be required.
Skills and attributes:
- Able to handle complex Excel models by being willing to invest own time to do self-learning.
- Energetic and self-motivated.
- Keen eye for detail.
- Good analytical ability and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to work in a team as well as independently.
- Effective time management skills and proficient in verbal as well as written communication.
Desired Skills:
- good communication
- problem-solving skills
- written communication.
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Good analytica