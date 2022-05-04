Junior Capital Analyst

May 4, 2022

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Bachelor Commerce in Finance or equivalent
  • Up to 1 year experience
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Excel an advantage

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Completion and submission of regulatory returns to direct line manager for review, as well as the subsequent submission to the Prudential Authority once approved.
  • Assisting the team with performing capital stress scenarios using prescribed models
  • Preparation of reporting submissions to various governance committees (such as Audit and Risk Committee).
  • Reporting to other group entities or functions (such as Group Treasury).
  • Assisting the team with the preparation of forecasts using prescribed models for capital and cash flow reporting.
  • Providing the team and/or direct line manager with analysis on IFRS financials as well as Solvency Assessment and Management (SAM) reports used as inputs into the regulatory returns and models.
  • Identification of errors or anomalies and bringing these to the attention of the team or direct line manager.
  • Efficiently managing submissions as well review queries and ensuring that deadlines are met.
  • Effectively communicating and managing all relevant stakeholders (such as Actuarial, Central Finance, etc).
  • Assisting the team with responding to SAM audit, external review as well as Regulator queries and dealing with other related ADHOC activities as may be required.

Skills and attributes:

  • Able to handle complex Excel models by being willing to invest own time to do self-learning.
  • Energetic and self-motivated.
  • Keen eye for detail.
  • Good analytical ability and problem-solving skills.
  • Ability to work in a team as well as independently.
  • Effective time management skills and proficient in verbal as well as written communication.

Desired Skills:

  • good communication
  • problem-solving skills
  • written communication.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Good analytica

Learn more/Apply for this position