We are looking for a Lead BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team. We are ideally looking for someone with proven Lead Development experience, but we will also look at a strong Senior BI Developer who would like to move into a Lead role. Please get in contact if you’re interested in such an opportunity.
Further details:
Relevant IT/ BI Qualifications
Location: Cape Town (Hybrid working model)
Level: Lead (Or Senior)
- Ideally someone with proven Team Lead experience
- The area you’ll be working in assists departments with existing and new applications, digital platforms, etc. to support digital enablement
- The current team consists of: BI Developers, PM/ SM, Tester and Business Analyst
- When working with other departments, requirements is not always 100% known. It is up to you to work with the customer or the BA to get the information that is required to complete a requirement.
- Ability to work on a project from start to end : from project kick-off to go-live and support.
- Data analysis using Data Quality Services DQS.
- Design and develop PowerBI, SSRS analytic and reporting solutions
- Design and develop analytic and reporting solutions appropriate for the Business Intelligence platform.
- Write SQL code and SSIS packages to create/improve/automate data cleansing/ extraction processes.
- Complete change and support documentation.
- Design, build, test, and execute ETL packages using SSIS.
- Automate ETL jobs for recurring imports.
- Create and support existing data warehouses.
- Troubleshooting and issue resolution.
- Mentoring junior and intermediate team members.
- Ensure stories are up to date / driving their own pipeline with work activities.
Technology Requirements:
- Mandatory: SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI, SQL
- Preferable but highly advantageous: Azure Data Factory, MDS
- Nice-to-have: Azure Functions
Desired Skills:
- Azure Data Factory