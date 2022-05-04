Lead BI Developer

We are looking for a Lead BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team. We are ideally looking for someone with proven Lead Development experience, but we will also look at a strong Senior BI Developer who would like to move into a Lead role. Please get in contact if you’re interested in such an opportunity.

Further details:

Relevant IT/ BI Qualifications

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid working model)

Level: Lead (Or Senior)

Ideally someone with proven Team Lead experience

The area you’ll be working in assists departments with existing and new applications, digital platforms, etc. to support digital enablement

The current team consists of: BI Developers, PM/ SM, Tester and Business Analyst

When working with other departments, requirements is not always 100% known. It is up to you to work with the customer or the BA to get the information that is required to complete a requirement.

Ability to work on a project from start to end : from project kick-off to go-live and support.

Data analysis using Data Quality Services DQS.

Design and develop PowerBI, SSRS analytic and reporting solutions

Design and develop analytic and reporting solutions appropriate for the Business Intelligence platform.

Write SQL code and SSIS packages to create/improve/automate data cleansing/ extraction processes.

Complete change and support documentation.

Design, build, test, and execute ETL packages using SSIS.

Automate ETL jobs for recurring imports.

Create and support existing data warehouses.

Troubleshooting and issue resolution.

Mentoring junior and intermediate team members.

Ensure stories are up to date / driving their own pipeline with work activities.

Technology Requirements:

Mandatory: SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI, SQL

SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI, SQL Preferable but highly advantageous: Azure Data Factory, MDS

Azure Data Factory, MDS Nice-to-have: Azure Functions

Azure Data Factory

