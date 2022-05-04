Lead BI Developer

May 4, 2022

We are looking for a Lead BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team. We are ideally looking for someone with proven Lead Development experience, but we will also look at a strong Senior BI Developer who would like to move into a Lead role. Please get in contact if you’re interested in such an opportunity.

Further details:
Relevant IT/ BI Qualifications
Location: Cape Town (Hybrid working model)
Level: Lead (Or Senior)

  • Ideally someone with proven Team Lead experience

  • The area you’ll be working in assists departments with existing and new applications, digital platforms, etc. to support digital enablement

  • The current team consists of: BI Developers, PM/ SM, Tester and Business Analyst

  • When working with other departments, requirements is not always 100% known. It is up to you to work with the customer or the BA to get the information that is required to complete a requirement.

  • Ability to work on a project from start to end : from project kick-off to go-live and support.

  • Data analysis using Data Quality Services DQS.

  • Design and develop PowerBI, SSRS analytic and reporting solutions

  • Design and develop analytic and reporting solutions appropriate for the Business Intelligence platform.

  • Write SQL code and SSIS packages to create/improve/automate data cleansing/ extraction processes.

  • Complete change and support documentation.

  • Design, build, test, and execute ETL packages using SSIS.

  • Automate ETL jobs for recurring imports.

  • Create and support existing data warehouses.

  • Troubleshooting and issue resolution.

  • Mentoring junior and intermediate team members.

  • Ensure stories are up to date / driving their own pipeline with work activities.

Technology Requirements:

  • Mandatory: SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI, SQL

  • Preferable but highly advantageous: Azure Data Factory, MDS

  • Nice-to-have: Azure Functions

  • Azure Data Factory

