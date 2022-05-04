Network & Systems Administrator (Helpdesk)

Our client in the Motor Industry has an opportunity for a Network and Systems Administrator (Helpdesk) in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg.

Requirements:

Relevant IT qualification

At least 5 years’ experience in network administration and related functions

Certification in disciplines such as Cisco CCNA, CompTIA Network+ or Microsoft certifications in Windows Server and Windows Client

Microsoft Windows Server 2016, 2019 – Highly skilled

Microsoft Active directory – Highly skilled

Hyper V management – Highly skilled

DHCP, DNS – Highly skilled

Microsoft Office 365 – Highly skilled

Linux – Highly skilled

Meraki and Checkpoint firewalls – medium

Microsoft Teams – medium

Backup management (Data Protection Manager) – medium

Microsoft Azure – Highly skilled

VOIP Telephony – advantageous

DR Systems understanding

SNMP knowledge

KPAs:

Assist users with mobile and remote connections and communications

Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Sage, Microsoft, EMC, Data Domain, etc

Maintain and manage Microsoft System centre components installed

Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically

Operate helpdesk and log calls

Perform daily, routine and periodic tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and files, and provide reports to Senior Network admin on schedule

Rotate job roles with the Helpdesk support

Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support

Support users with login and passwords

Set up and configure workstations and servers when needed, as well as perform routine maintenance

Support users with windows issues

Windows Server support (VMware and HyperV)

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Cisco CCNA

CompTIA

Microsoft certifications

DHCP

DNS

