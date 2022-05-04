Network & Systems Administrator (Helpdesk)

Our client in the Motor Industry has an opportunity for a Network and Systems Administrator (Helpdesk) in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT qualification
- At least 5 years’ experience in network administration and related functions
- Certification in disciplines such as Cisco CCNA, CompTIA Network+ or Microsoft certifications in Windows Server and Windows Client
- Microsoft Windows Server 2016, 2019 – Highly skilled
- Microsoft Active directory – Highly skilled
- Hyper V management – Highly skilled
- DHCP, DNS – Highly skilled
- Microsoft Office 365 – Highly skilled
- Linux – Highly skilled
- Meraki and Checkpoint firewalls – medium
- Microsoft Teams – medium
- Backup management (Data Protection Manager) – medium
- Microsoft Azure – Highly skilled
- VOIP Telephony – advantageous
- DR Systems understanding
- SNMP knowledge
KPAs:
- Assist users with mobile and remote connections and communications
- Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Sage, Microsoft, EMC, Data Domain, etc
- Maintain and manage Microsoft System centre components installed
- Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically
- Operate helpdesk and log calls
- Perform daily, routine and periodic tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and files, and provide reports to Senior Network admin on schedule
- Rotate job roles with the Helpdesk support
- Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support
- Support users with login and passwords
- Set up and configure workstations and servers when needed, as well as perform routine maintenance
- Support users with windows issues
- Windows Server support (VMware and HyperV)
