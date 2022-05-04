Network & Systems Administrator (Helpdesk)

May 4, 2022

Our client in the Motor Industry has an opportunity for a Network and Systems Administrator (Helpdesk) in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT qualification

  • At least 5 years’ experience in network administration and related functions

  • Certification in disciplines such as Cisco CCNA, CompTIA Network+ or Microsoft certifications in Windows Server and Windows Client

  • Microsoft Windows Server 2016, 2019 – Highly skilled

  • Microsoft Active directory – Highly skilled

  • Hyper V management – Highly skilled

  • DHCP, DNS – Highly skilled

  • Microsoft Office 365 – Highly skilled

  • Linux – Highly skilled

  • Meraki and Checkpoint firewalls – medium

  • Microsoft Teams – medium

  • Backup management (Data Protection Manager) – medium

  • Microsoft Azure – Highly skilled

  • VOIP Telephony – advantageous

  • DR Systems understanding

  • SNMP knowledge

KPAs:

  • Assist users with mobile and remote connections and communications

  • Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Sage, Microsoft, EMC, Data Domain, etc

  • Maintain and manage Microsoft System centre components installed

  • Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically

  • Operate helpdesk and log calls

  • Perform daily, routine and periodic tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and files, and provide reports to Senior Network admin on schedule

  • Rotate job roles with the Helpdesk support

  • Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support

  • Support users with login and passwords

  • Set up and configure workstations and servers when needed, as well as perform routine maintenance

  • Support users with windows issues

  • Windows Server support (VMware and HyperV)

