Peoplesoft Developer/System Administrator

Role Purpose:
Develop, maintain and support a portfolio of software applications and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Bsc or IT related degree
- 5-7 years of development experience using PeopleTools (8.54 to 8.56)
- Extensive experience in PeopleSoft Human Capital Management and Enterprise Learning Management (advantageous)
- Extensive experience in Application Designer, PeopleCode, SQR, Application Engine, Component Interface and fluid development is required.
- Understanding of key processes in HR, ESS and MSS (advantageous)
- Proficient in Microsoft SQL
- Knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle and agile methodology
Responsibilities
- Conduct an analysis based on requirements received from the Business Analyst.
- Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
- Determine a percentage fit of required functionality and the best approach in terms of impact of developments on other modules and/ or customisations already in place.
- Develop required functionality obtained in the functional specifications/user stories using PeopleSoft tools.
- Develop and code new software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
- Provide scrum master, business analysts and testers with regular feedback on the technical development design and timelines for a solution.
- Developing, testing and deploying new software system components.
- Review the current developed code and ensure maintenance of existing programmes to ensure ongoing software system enhancements.
- Co-create test cases with the DevOps team.
- Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.
- Identify solutions based on UAT test requirements.
- Migrate development into production/live environment once successfully tested.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
- Maintain, trouble shoot and fix errors in existing application systems offered across all the modules by PeopleSoft as well as all the in-house developed customisations. This includes all interfaces, SQR’s, Integration Broker, App Engines and REST Services etc.
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders based on their requirements.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients, internal and external stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
Competencies:
- Business Acumen
- Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment
- Drive for Results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Collaboration
- Impact and Influence
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusiveness
Portfolio Manager Screening Questions
1. What is your highest qualification?
Work Experience
2. How many years of experience do you have in development using People Tools?