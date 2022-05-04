Peoplesoft Developer/System Administrator

Role Purpose:

Develop, maintain and support a portfolio of software applications and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

Experience and Qualifications:

Bsc or IT related degree

5-7 years of development experience using PeopleTools (8.54 to 8.56)

Extensive experience in PeopleSoft Human Capital Management and Enterprise Learning Management (advantageous)

Extensive experience in Application Designer, PeopleCode, SQR, Application Engine, Component Interface and fluid development is required.

Understanding of key processes in HR, ESS and MSS (advantageous)

Proficient in Microsoft SQL

Knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle and agile methodology

Responsibilities

Conduct an analysis based on requirements received from the Business Analyst.

Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.

Determine a percentage fit of required functionality and the best approach in terms of impact of developments on other modules and/ or customisations already in place.

Develop required functionality obtained in the functional specifications/user stories using PeopleSoft tools.

Develop and code new software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.

Provide scrum master, business analysts and testers with regular feedback on the technical development design and timelines for a solution.

Developing, testing and deploying new software system components.

Review the current developed code and ensure maintenance of existing programmes to ensure ongoing software system enhancements.

Co-create test cases with the DevOps team.

Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.

Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.

Identify solutions based on UAT test requirements.

Migrate development into production/live environment once successfully tested.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Maintain, trouble shoot and fix errors in existing application systems offered across all the modules by PeopleSoft as well as all the in-house developed customisations. This includes all interfaces, SQR’s, Integration Broker, App Engines and REST Services etc.

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders based on their requirements.

Build and maintain relationships with clients, internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Competencies:

Business Acumen

Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment

Drive for Results

Leads Change and Innovation

Collaboration

Impact and Influence

Self-Awareness and Insight

Diversity and Inclusiveness

Portfolio Manager Screening Questions

1. What is your highest qualification?

Work Experience

2. How many years of experience do you have in development using People Tools?

Learn more/Apply for this position