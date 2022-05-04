Senior DevOps Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

May 4, 2022

[Senior DevOps Engineer]

We are looking for a highly skilled Linux DevOps specialist to support an existing development team, and to innovate and drive best practices in our operational team. Our client is a fast-growing web hosting company in Cape Town with an established customer base, recently acquired by recognized leaders in the Internet services industry.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Support and manage our hosting environment
  • Support our development team
  • Find opportunities to streamline how we work
  • Drive opportunities for efficiencies
  • Knowledge sharing – support and upskilling of the rest of the team
  • Championing relevant documentation

Requirements

  • Experience in deploying highly available automated Linux-based systems
  • Solid understanding of networking protocols and how the internet works
  • Experience with containerization, Docker etc
  • Experience in automating with Ansible or similar tools
  • A good understanding of databases, database design and optimization
  • Experience with coding, ideally backend services in Python, PHP reasonable understanding of web technologies
  • Knowledge of automated testing
  • Building CI/CD pipelines
  • Proven ability and interest in picking up new technologies quickly, leading evaluations and providing suggestions of key technologies to base future development around
  • Great problem-solving ability, especially under pressure
  • A passion to lead and mentor more junior DevOps engineers
  • An ability to explain and articulate technical detail clearly to technical management and developers
  • Understanding of the importance of writing documentation and training other staff on operating platforms
  • Architecting, deploying, maintaining, and scaling platforms

Benefits

  • Our benefits are second to none — We look after our people!
  • We look after your wellbeing and encourage a healthy lifestyle: We pay 100% of your medical
    aid (Discovery & Vitality) — so no deduction unless you want to add a beneficiary.
  • We think of your future: Retirement Annuity — up to 5% co-contribution.

Learn more/Apply for this position