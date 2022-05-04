Senior DevOps Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

[Senior DevOps Engineer]
We are looking for a highly skilled Linux DevOps specialist to support an existing development team, and to innovate and drive best practices in our operational team. Our client is a fast-growing web hosting company in Cape Town with an established customer base, recently acquired by recognized leaders in the Internet services industry.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support and manage our hosting environment
- Support our development team
- Find opportunities to streamline how we work
- Drive opportunities for efficiencies
- Knowledge sharing – support and upskilling of the rest of the team
- Championing relevant documentation
Requirements
- Experience in deploying highly available automated Linux-based systems
- Solid understanding of networking protocols and how the internet works
- Experience with containerization, Docker etc
- Experience in automating with Ansible or similar tools
- A good understanding of databases, database design and optimization
- Experience with coding, ideally backend services in Python, PHP reasonable understanding of web technologies
- Knowledge of automated testing
- Building CI/CD pipelines
- Proven ability and interest in picking up new technologies quickly, leading evaluations and providing suggestions of key technologies to base future development around
- Great problem-solving ability, especially under pressure
- A passion to lead and mentor more junior DevOps engineers
- An ability to explain and articulate technical detail clearly to technical management and developers
- Understanding of the importance of writing documentation and training other staff on operating platforms
- Architecting, deploying, maintaining, and scaling platforms
Benefits
- Our benefits are second to none — We look after our people!
- We look after your wellbeing and encourage a healthy lifestyle: We pay 100% of your medical
aid (Discovery & Vitality) — so no deduction unless you want to add a beneficiary.
- We think of your future: Retirement Annuity — up to 5% co-contribution.