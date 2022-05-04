Senior Security Analyst

Role Purpose:

As a Senior Security Analyst, you will be responsible for performing comprehensive vulnerability assessments and investigating incidents in order to provide protection against cyber-attacks. You will use an automated or manual process to identify security vulnerabilities and breaches within the organization’s systems. You will also assist with incident response management.

Qualifications

Minimum of 5 years of experience in security software, including penetration testing and systems administration.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to conduct deep analysis of information gathered from computer security incidents.

Must have 5+ years of experience as a security analyst.

Minimum of five years of experience in IT security.

Requirements

Assesses the risk of a compromise based on vulnerabilities and exposures

Monitors network activities for malicious activity and attempts to mitigate the threats to prevent them from occurring.

Reviews the credentials and privileges of all users.

Ensures that end users are using strong passwords and passwords are regularly changed.

