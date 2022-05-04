SharePoint Online Administrator

We are looking for a SharePoint Online Administrator (Site Collection administrator). Someone at a strong intermediate or senior level. This will be a contract position and we can consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa. Please get in contact should you be interested in pursuing this opportunity.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town or remote from within South Africa

Initial contract opportunity

Level: Intermediate – Senior

Proven SharePoint Administration experience

Good knowledge of SP2013

Migration – ShareGate

No development experience required

MS Teams & PowerAutomate experience – advantageous

Desired Skills:

ShareGate

SharePoint 2013

SP 2013

