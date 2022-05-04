We are looking for a SharePoint Online Administrator (Site Collection administrator). Someone at a strong intermediate or senior level. This will be a contract position and we can consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa. Please get in contact should you be interested in pursuing this opportunity.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town or remote from within South Africa
Initial contract opportunity
Level: Intermediate – Senior
- Proven SharePoint Administration experience
- Good knowledge of SP2013
- Migration – ShareGate
- No development experience required
- MS Teams & PowerAutomate experience – advantageous
We are looking for a SharePoint Online Administrator (Site Collection administrator). Someone at a strong intermediate or senior level. This will be a contract position and we can consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa. Please get in contact should you be interested in pursuing this opportunity.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town or remote from within South Africa
Initial contract opportunity
Level: Intermediate – Senior
- Proven SharePoint Administration experience
- Good knowledge of SP2013
- Migration – ShareGate
- No development experience required
- MS Teams & PowerAutomate experience – advantageous
Desired Skills:
- ShareGate
- SharePoint 2013
- SP 2013