SharePoint Online Administrator

May 4, 2022

We are looking for a SharePoint Online Administrator (Site Collection administrator). Someone at a strong intermediate or senior level. This will be a contract position and we can consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa. Please get in contact should you be interested in pursuing this opportunity.

Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town or remote from within South Africa
Initial contract opportunity
Level: Intermediate – Senior

  • Proven SharePoint Administration experience
  • Good knowledge of SP2013
  • Migration – ShareGate
  • No development experience required
  • MS Teams & PowerAutomate experience – advantageous

