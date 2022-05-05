Agile Scrum Master LW G1936 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Pretoria is looking for an Agile Scrum Master to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home / Menlyn / Midrand office. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters
- Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level
- Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organizational level
- Contributes significant value to relevant CoPs through active leadership
- Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
- Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value-adding outcomes
- Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations
- Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution
- Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects
- Assists with internal and external communication and improve transparency. Demonstrates the status/performance of the team as a key element
- Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management
- Assists with a project- and team coordination tasks when required
Minimum Requirements
Contractors Requirements:
- In-depth knowledge of JIRA and Confluence
- Conceptual knowledge and or experience of Java, microservices architecture, DevOps, AWS, or other cloud services
- Excellent communication skills
- Coaching / Mentoring skills
Minimum Qualifications:
- IT / Business Degree
At least two of the following:
- Professional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org)
- Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.org)
- Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com)
- Leading SAFe® Agilest (scaledagile.com)
- Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org)
- Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)
- Project Management qualification (Advantageous)
- IT operations Know-How, SAP experience will be fine
Minimum Experience:
- Previous exposure to a finance function (either being in a finance function or Agile Master for a team that services a Finance Function)
- Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies
- Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency
- Knowledge of numerous well-documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g., numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)
- Basic knowledge of GTS / Customs Business processes especially in the plant area
- Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
- Knowledge of ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
- Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)