Agile Scrum Master LW G1936 at Mediro ICT

May 5, 2022

A company based in Pretoria is looking for an Agile Scrum Master to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home / Menlyn / Midrand office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters
  • Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level
  • Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organizational level
  • Contributes significant value to relevant CoPs through active leadership
  • Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
  • Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value-adding outcomes
  • Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations
  • Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution
  • Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects
  • Assists with internal and external communication and improve transparency. Demonstrates the status/performance of the team as a key element
  • Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management
  • Assists with a project- and team coordination tasks when required

Minimum Requirements

Contractors Requirements:

  • In-depth knowledge of JIRA and Confluence
  • Conceptual knowledge and or experience of Java, microservices architecture, DevOps, AWS, or other cloud services
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Coaching / Mentoring skills

Minimum Qualifications:

  • IT / Business Degree

At least two of the following:

    • Professional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org)
    • Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.org)
    • Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com)
    • Leading SAFe® Agilest (scaledagile.com)
    • Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org)
    • Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)
  • Project Management qualification (Advantageous)
  • IT operations Know-How, SAP experience will be fine

Minimum Experience:

  • Previous exposure to a finance function (either being in a finance function or Agile Master for a team that services a Finance Function)
  • Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies
  • Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency
  • Knowledge of numerous well-documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g., numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)
  • Basic knowledge of GTS / Customs Business processes especially in the plant area
  • Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
  • Knowledge of ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
  • Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)

