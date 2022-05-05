Agile Scrum Master LW G1936 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Pretoria is looking for an Agile Scrum Master to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home / Menlyn / Midrand office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters

Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level

Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organizational level

Contributes significant value to relevant CoPs through active leadership

Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices

Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value-adding outcomes

Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations

Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution

Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects

Assists with internal and external communication and improve transparency. Demonstrates the status/performance of the team as a key element

Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management

Assists with a project- and team coordination tasks when required

Minimum Requirements

Contractors Requirements:

In-depth knowledge of JIRA and Confluence

Conceptual knowledge and or experience of Java, microservices architecture, DevOps, AWS, or other cloud services

Excellent communication skills

Coaching / Mentoring skills

Minimum Qualifications:

IT / Business Degree

At least two of the following:

Professional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org) Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.org) Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com) Leading SAFe® Agilest (scaledagile.com) Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org) Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)

Project Management qualification (Advantageous)

IT operations Know-How, SAP experience will be fine

Minimum Experience:

Previous exposure to a finance function (either being in a finance function or Agile Master for a team that services a Finance Function)

Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies

Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency

Knowledge of numerous well-documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g., numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)

Basic knowledge of GTS / Customs Business processes especially in the plant area

Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)

Knowledge of ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)

Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)

Learn more/Apply for this position