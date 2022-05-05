Angular Developer / Full Stack Developer

Work from anywhere in SA ! Diversify your Angular Deveopment Portfolio. Responsible for end to end implementation, unit testing and deployment of complex software solutions with special focus on user interfaces applying best practices in UX and CX principles. Assisting application architect in designing software solutions and aiding in the testing of user interfaces.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

7+ years of relevant IT software experience (Development SDLC lifecycle)

3+ years of experience in Angular development using TypeScript

Proven experience working in an AGILE environment.

Strong in Unit Testing, Integration Testing and Mocking

Good Understanding of UX and CX Principles

Extensive experience with browser based technologies.

Experience consumption of REST web services.

Familiarity creating and using Docker/Kubernetes

Join this international team and add value with your senior development skills today! Upload your CV or email [Email Address Removed] (Word Format)

Desired Skills:

Angular 5/6/7

Javascript Frameworkds – Backbone

React Js

Adobe

UI or UX

T-SQL

Rest API

GIT

Bootstrap/UI

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund etc

Learn more/Apply for this position