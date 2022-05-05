BI Consultant (Financials)

Do you recognize yourself in this short profile?
- You are passionate about data, planning topics and business processes and like to develop solutions for complex issues?
- Are you experienced in planning projects and processes?
- Are you a pragmatist rather than a doubter?
Then you might be the right person for us.
Take responsibility for exciting planning projects and topics with Jedox or TM1
Which requirements should you meet?
- Completed studies in business administration, business informatics or comparable
- 2 – 3 years professional experience in planning, IT, BI projects
- Very good knowledge of business administration
- Experience in Jedox / TM1 etc. advantageous
- Strong communication and presentation skills
- Very good command of English – and easily understood! (German skills are a plus but not a must)
What can you expect?
- Conception and implementation of sophisticated planning projects around the technology Jedox
- Accompaniment of the customer: From sales support to company-wide roll-out
- Collaboration and support in technically challenging projects as Jedox Consultant
- Support of presales activities in the form of Proof of Concept Workshops
Why us?
- Efficient hierarchies and decision paths as well as long-term development opportunities
- Fair remuneration
- Trust working time model
- Location: Sandton Office or remote work
Working from home.