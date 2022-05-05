BI Consultant (Financials)

May 5, 2022

Do you recognize yourself in this short profile?

  • You are passionate about data, planning topics and business processes and like to develop solutions for complex issues?
  • Are you experienced in planning projects and processes?
  • Are you a pragmatist rather than a doubter?

Then you might be the right person for us.

Take responsibility for exciting planning projects and topics with Jedox or TM1

Which requirements should you meet?

  • Completed studies in business administration, business informatics or comparable
  • 2 – 3 years professional experience in planning, IT, BI projects
  • Very good knowledge of business administration
  • Experience in Jedox / TM1 etc. advantageous
  • Strong communication and presentation skills
  • Very good command of English – and easily understood! (German skills are a plus but not a must)

What can you expect?

  • Conception and implementation of sophisticated planning projects around the technology Jedox
  • Accompaniment of the customer: From sales support to company-wide roll-out
  • Collaboration and support in technically challenging projects as Jedox Consultant
  • Support of presales activities in the form of Proof of Concept Workshops

Why us?

  • Efficient hierarchies and decision paths as well as long-term development opportunities
  • Fair remuneration
  • Trust working time model
  • Location: Sandton Office or remote work

Working from home.

Learn more/Apply for this position