Dot NET Developer at GG Recruitment

Gauranteed Remote work for experienced Dot NET Developers to join a FinTech , listed company, expanding into Africa. Responsible for end to end implementation, unit testing and deployment of complex software solutions. Assisting application architect in designing software solutions and aiding in the testing of third party integrations

Completed IT Degree or Dipoma

Open to SA Citizens & Permanent residents

7+ years of relevant IT software experience (Development SDLC lifecycle)

3+ years of experience in .Net development using C#.

Proven experience working in an AGILE environment.

Strong C# language skills.

Strong in Unit Testing, Integration Testing and Mocking

Good Understanding of Software Design Patterns (like Adapters, Business Objects,

Delegates, Service Locator, Singleton, DAO, DTO)

Familiarity and good understanding of multithreading

Experience with queueing technologies.

Experience building REST web services.

Familiarity creating and using Docker/Kubernetes is preferable

Implementing complex software designs using the .Net stack. (MVC, WebApi2, Full/Standard/Core .Net Frameworks, Azure Cloud)

Azure experience with classic services

Azure experience with Azure Dev-Ops

SQL Server Skills and experience

.Net Core 3.1 experience and skills

About The Employer:

Listed company expanding internationally, latest tools and tech as this is a pure Fintech company

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

provident fund

study assistance

