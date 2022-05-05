Front-End Developer (React) (Ireland) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing Specialist Software Solutions Provider in Ireland seeks a Front-End Developer (React) who is motivated to combine the art of design with the art of programming. Your role will include designing, implementing, documenting, and testing new features. You will assist in applying best practice in user experience and deliver clean code that upholds the value of quality our customers have come to expect from us. The ideal candidate must have 5+ years’ experience working in a front-end developer role with React and must be interested in relocating to Ireland.

DUTIES:

Designing, implementing, documenting, and testing new features.

Applying best practice in user experience and deliver clean code.

Build reusable, robust code and libraries for future use.

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years of experience working in a Front-End developer role.

Experience in UX/UI design/development.

Proficiency with HTML5, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript.

Proficiency with React and Redux.

Proficient understanding of Git.

Deep understanding of application architecture.

Valid passport.

Willingness to immigrate to Ireland.

Advantageous –

Formal qualification.

Familiarity with mainstream development frameworks.

Familiarity with APIs.

Familiarity with Web services.

Experience with Storybook.

Experience building wireframes.

Experience in an Agile environment.

Experience with Jira.

Familiarity with PHP.

Familiarity with Oracle.

Familiarity with Apache.

Experience in Windows or Linux.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good verbal and written communication skills (share ideas/concepts in non-technical terms when required).

Must be reliable, responsible and self-motivated.

Must be enthusiastic and very willing to learn.

Must have good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Supportive team player.

