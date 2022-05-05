Full Stack Developer (Senior) – WFH / Remote at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry has a position available for a Senior Full Stack Developer in their organization.
This is a work from home / remote working opportunity.
Requirements:
- .Net and React Development experience.
- Experience with the following technologies: ASP.NET, MVC, jQuery, NodeJS, AngularJS, ExpressJS, and PostgreSQL.
- Must have 5+ years of .Net and React development experience.
- Experience with working with teams of any size.
- Collaborative approach to software development.
- Extremely positive attitude and a love for learning new technologies.
- Developing an application by integrating multiple technologies, such as .NET, React-Native, Xamarin, and Node.js, etc.
- Writing clean, efficient code in C#, ASP.NET, or another programming language.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Responsible for developing and designing applications using C#, ASP.NET, Javascript (React-Native), HTML5/CSS3, and any other technologies that the business may require.
- Work closely with software engineers to ensure a smooth development process is followed through to completion in order to deliver high-quality software solutions.
- Provide direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.
- Participates in architecture and software development activities.
- Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workfl
