Implementation Specialist at Parvana Recruitment

Our client has customers in the US, UK and South Africa which they support via their offices in Cape Town, South Africa and London. Development is done in Cape Town and our client utilises the Scrum methodology enabling them to be nimble and accurate in the development of products for both on-premise and cloud implementations. Their focus is to create and manage business critical documents needed for RFI’s, RFP’s and general record keeping efficiently and accurately. The software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use taking advantage of cloud technology.

Managing the full delivery of our clients Packaged Services, for multiple customers simultaneously.

Managing customer expectations to ensure that the customer has a positive/successful experience.

Ensuring that each implementation strictly adheres to the deliverables timeframe.

Ensuring that any scope creep is communicated early and managed carefully to ensure that the originally agreed-upon timeframe is not jeopardised.

Proactively develop an in-depth knowledge of the products, assist services and supporting integrations / customizations and add-ons.

Ensuring that all bugs found in the product are logged.

Ensuring that any escalations / concerns regarding an implementation are communicated timeously.

Ensuring that all internal processes are adhered to.

Assisting the support team in resolutions for custom implementations.

Ability to work outside of standard working hours, with a global team, supporting customers in multiple time zones is essential.

Relevant tertiary qualification

2+ years’ experience in managing customer implementations.

2+ years’ experience in training/supporting end users on technical solutions.

Understanding of and practical experience in any coding language (self-taught is acceptable).

Advanced Microsoft Office (all versions, specifically latest).

SharePoint Online, Excel Power Query, Power BI, Power Apps.



Business Analysis skills or experience.

