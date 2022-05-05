IT Coordinator

IT INFRASTRUCTURE CO-ORDINATOR

KARIEGA

APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FOR THE ABOVE VACANCY THAT EXISTS WITHIN THE IT (INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY) DIVISION, BASED IN KARIEGA AND REPORTING TO THE IT MANAGER SOUTH AFRICA, THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Supervising local contractors and engaging global operational teams to ensure appropriate business SLA’s are kept. e.g. uptime of the all IT systems (servers, network devices, data lines) are kept above %99,5 in the plant.

Retail sites WAN connectivity uptime is in line with local Business Continuity requirements.

Management of the IT Infrastructure environment by assigning projects, tasks, technical operations and activities to local contractors and global operational teams to meet business objectives and customer needs.

Manage the relationship with Global infrastructure teams and Regional IT thus ensuring that the local IT landscape and business needs are understood and that solutions and operational support is provided in line with these.

Problem escalation management

Develop detailed designs in conjunction with local and global technical teams/architects, business cases, and communicate detailed architecture recommendations needed to support business critical systems and operations

Advocate for the adoption of, and adherence to, defined governance procedures

Manage medium to complex and multi-disciplinary projects within area of specialization and across functional groups.

Ensure Cyber Security Policies and best practices are aligned to Global Standards. Administer local Security Governance.

Risk Management:

Prepare and annually test a Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) for all business-critical locations.

Review single points of failure and RPO/RTO’s with IT management so they can align with business management/continuity plan or commission improvements/solutions to correct.

Computer rooms:

Ensure computer rooms are up to security requirements (log books and access reviews).

Ensure environmental controls, fire protection and Uninterrupted Power Supplies are in working order.

Project management

Plan, coordinate, schedule assignments and projects with local and global teams and provide active leadership in establishing action plans. Monitor project development and communicate project progress frequently to all stakeholders.

Compliance

Ensure compliancy in Corporate/Regional IT Infrastructure standards.

Ensure compliancy with Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), IT General Controls (ITGC) policies and procedures

IT Vendor management

Coordination in projects, strategy definition and/or equipment selection process, manage vendor staff in execution of related work.

Review and negotiate contracts, SLA’s.

Maintain a current inventory list of software licenses used in the organization.

Maintain a current inventory list of IT equipment used in the organization.

Work with local and global IT teams on capacity planning activities.

Work with IT teams, vendors and procurement on the acquisition of IT hardware as per AOP.

Work with IT teams, vendors and procurement to plan for and effect any hardware maintenance for IT Infrastructure.

Assist the IT Management in preparation of annual operating plan budgets (AOP) and capital expenditure budgets.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of five to eight years’ experience in Information Technology.

5 years of technical experience in a variety of IT disciplines gaining a conceptual knowledge of information technologies and methodologies.

3-5 years’ experience in project management / leadership roles for major IT Infra development or operations projects.

Demonstrated successful experience in developing efficient and effective solutions to business problems.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree in IT, Computer Science, Engineering, Technology, or related discipline.

Advanced AD and group Policy management.

Microsoft Server system administration

VMware vSphere management

Backup experience with EMC

SAN

ITIL, project management and/or any network or server related certifications would be beneficial.

Curriculum Vitae and supporting documentation should be forwarded to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project management

VMware

vSphere

ITIL

Risk Management

Cyber Security

SOX Compliance

Vendor Management

Server Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position