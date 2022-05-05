IT Support Tech at SwitchedOnIT

Send your cv to: david at switchedon NOW!

Medium to Senior level Microsoft Field Engineer / Remote Support (as operationally required) to start [URL Removed] Contract. 170-250K CTC. Working hours 07h45 – 17h00. Driver’s licence and Reliable own vehicle and laptop with data non-negotiable.

Position Summary and Primary Objectives-To assist in-house and if required in the field with basic server and user desktop issues, utilising a holistic viewpoint to permanently resolve the [URL Removed] goal is to minimise the overall amount of support tickets are being received on a daily basis, thus freeing up the in-house helpdesk support engineers. This technician should have the capability to notice trends in re-occurring issues and put in place, systems that will nullify the re-occurrences.

Main Duties / Key Accountabilities-Assist with administrative, telephonic support, remote desktop support and Field Service Engineer and Server Engineer tasks, Assist with implementation as well as compliance to the SwitchedOnIT Business Management system, Assist with the development of work procedures and specifications, To write and compile reports based on actual maintenance and audits completed, Adhere to laid down time frames on submission of all reports, Assist with the necessary Benchwork as and when required, Assist with standby as per agreed schedule, Develop and research training material.

Desired Skills:

Education

Training and Experience-Advanced Windows Server skills

administering Active Directory

resolve DNS and DHCP issues

Matric with Microsoft Certification and 2 years support and admin experience

An understanding of hardware Raid and the administering thereof

Windows Operating Systems

Word & Excel Mastery

Exchange and Cloud Computing

First Line Support including but not limited to: Telephonic and Remote Support. General troubleshooting of all hardware and software including printers

VPN and Mikrotik knowledge

Setup of new hardware and software

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

About The Employer:

ABOUT US

Since 2001, SwitchedOnIT has built over a thousand quality, lasting business relationships by focusing on providing cost savings technology solutions.

Our valued clients are situated throughout Gauteng & have a strong accent in Manufacturing, Distribution, Warehousing and Vehicle Dealerships.

SwitchedOnIT’s mission is to effectively & seamlessly provide efficient technology solutions to the market

Employer & Job Benefits:

Birthday leave and contribution to life insurance

