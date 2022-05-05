Java Developer (REMOTE WORK)

Work from home!! An opportunity to be part of a team deploying to 23 countries! A Senior Java Developer/Engineer is sought for an international, listed, stable and established Fin-tech company, based in the Northern Suburbs of Jozi. This is an excellent opportunity to share in the growth of the company and the economy in large scalable client engagement platforms

Requirements

7+ years of relevant Dev experience

Strong Java skills (Java 8)

Spring Framework (Spring Boot, Spring Integration)

(Spring Boot, Spring Integration) Hibernate

Experience with REST

IBM DB2 / PostgreSQL / SQL Skill

Proven experience working in an AGILE environment

Good understanding of Software Design Patterns

Familiarity using Linux

Advantageous

Familiarity using Docker/Kubernetes (Advantageous)

Any Cloud experience (Advantageous)

RabbitMQ / Kafka (Advantageous)

J-Meter (Advantageous)

Java – USSD Development experience- highly saught

Please send a WORD VERSION of your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work from home

+ standard company benefits

