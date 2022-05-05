Java EE Backend Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding wizardry as a Java EE Backend Developer is sought by a dynamic Consulting Firm in Pretoria to join its team. Your role will entail designing cutting-edge Java applications while conducting Integration & Regression Tests and quality assuring solutions. You must possess a BSc/BEng Software Development Degree from an accredited tertiary institution with at least 5 years’ JEE experience and other tech skills should include JMS, REST, Maven, Spring, JPA, EJB, Hibernate, SQL, XML and JSON. Any additional skills including WildFly, Docker, Postgres & Postman will prove advantageous.

DUTIES:

Design and develop Java applications to best practise.

Interact with Business Analysts, Developers, and Testers in an Agile environment.

Quality assure solutions – Integration and Regression Testing.

Develop software that works in Africa with DevOps/IoT solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc or BEng Software Development Degree from a reputable institution.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 3 years JEE experience.

Knowledgeable in JMS, REST, Maven, Spring, JPA, EJB, Hibernate, SQL, XML, JSON.

Experience working with WildFly, Docker, Postgres and Postman will be beneficial.

Able to research new technologies and experiment with and apply them quickly.

ATTRIBUTES:

High analytical proficiency.

Be able to work well in a team.

Have initiative to maintain highly quality work.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Java

EE

Backend

Learn more/Apply for this position