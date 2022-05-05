Project Manager

Senior Warehouse Management Systems Project Manager

Warehouse Management systems in context of Supply Chain (Logistics and Distribution), as in a large, physical Storeroom to store and distribute retail stock / provisions / merchandise / supplies.

Highly experienced Project Manager to deliver a strategic Warehouse Management Project.

It is mandatory that the person must have solid experience in having managed such projects before in an ERP system.

Phase 1 of the Project is 8 months and Phase 2 should follow thereafter will be 1 year.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

