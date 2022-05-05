Senior Warehouse Management Systems Project Manager
Warehouse Management systems in context of Supply Chain (Logistics and Distribution), as in a large, physical Storeroom to store and distribute retail stock / provisions / merchandise / supplies.
Highly experienced Project Manager to deliver a strategic Warehouse Management Project.
It is mandatory that the person must have solid experience in having managed such projects before in an ERP system.
Phase 1 of the Project is 8 months and Phase 2 should follow thereafter will be 1 year.
Desired Skills:
- Senior Warehouse Management Systems
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree