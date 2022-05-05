Senior Software Engineer

We are looking for a full stack technical coder who enjoys learning and working with innovation and new technology. The position includes the development on device management server, application platform and mobile application, including architecture and design.

Qualifications and Experience:

University Graduate (Bachelor of Science Degree Electrical Engineering / Information Technology or equivalent is mandatory) with a minimum of eight years commercial development experience with the .NET Framework. Advantageous: Technical Certifications (AWS/Azure/MCSD) Key

Performance Areas:

– Design and document software solutions architecture

– Implement software solutions

– Planning and estimation of designs

– Manage the operations of the service offering i.e., monitor, respond & maintain

– Ensure technical infrastructure is in place to support software / services offering in line with business strategy

– Internal support Skills & Experience: – Solid understanding of Object Orientated (OOP) Principles and N-tier architecture

– Web Service and thin client web development using Angular or similar

– SQL Server Database development and design

– Software Testing & Delivery Automation (CI/CD)

-C#, JavaScript, CSS, T-SQL – Cloud development exposure (Microsoft Azure/AWS)

Please note that should you not receive feedback within 14 days that your application has been unsuccessful.

