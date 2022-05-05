Snr Developer at Fourier Recruitment

We are looking for an experienced senior developer to be responsible for overseeing junior developers on projects and supporting various development duties also assisting the head of development. The responsibilities of senior developers include writing code, analyzing data, and contributing to the design and implementation of software. To be successful as a senior developer, you should demonstrate great skill in creativity and innovation, ability to thrive in a high pressure environment, and possess excellent communication skills. Ultimately, a top-notch senior developer should have extensive experience in software development, be able to keep up-to-date with deadlines, and have strong analytical skills.

-Post Graduation certification or degree in information technology, computer science, or related.

-Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies.

-Strong knowledge of Java script, C sharp, Docker, Azure, Agular, Java script, CSS, HTML and SQL.

-Solid experience in coding.

-Strong knowledge of user interfaces.

-Good communication skills.

Performing coding assignments.

-Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality.

-Creating and implementing design plans.

-Analyzing code segments regularly.

-Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments.

Minimum Requirements

-Post Graduation certification or degree in information technology, computer science, or related.

-Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies.

-Strong knowledge of Java script, C sharp, Docker, Azure, Agular, Java script, CSS, HTML and SQL.

-Solid experience in coding.

-Strong knowledge of user interfaces.

-Good communication skills.

Performing coding assignments.

-Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality.

-Creating and implementing design plans.

-Analyzing code segments regularly.

-Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments

Learn more/Apply for this position