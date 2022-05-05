Solutions Architect

The Role: The business requires a well experienced and highly professional Solution Architect to assist on Company??s ICT projects relating to the solutioning & translation of customer ICT requirements into network solutions.

The Solution Architect works in the Technology Enterprise Services Planning area and is considered the interface between customer facing entities or business entities and the various technical areas for the design, architecture and development of new sales engagement processes.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

BTech Degree

Preferred Qualification:

Core Degree in an appropriate discipline from a recognised institution and have the required certifications i.e. CCIE, CCNP, CCDP or equivalent, CECP (advantageous) & programming / date analytics certification (advantageous).

Experience required:

The Solution Architect will have had at least 5 years’ experience in an Infrastructure planning role including the design of ICT solutions

Need to be very familiar with ICT and Fixed Line technologies, concepts and terminology including drafting business cases, preparing the solutions, planning & designs accordingly

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Ensure alignment to overarching strategies for execution.

Undertake Technical Regulation assessments in order to take solutions to clients.

Develop and continually Optimize the end-to-end process flow to ultimately ensure customer satisfaction.

Gather and analyse product & service requirements from multiple customer facing entities.

Develop relevant documents as input to technical teams.

Provide feedback to requestor in the form of consolidated high-level solution architecture documents, costing and time lines.

Design and implement workaround solutions and out-of-the-box thinking to ensure speed to market.

Develop bespoke SLAs that meets customers?? requirements.

Develop innovative network solutions with a strong focus on converged products that differentiate the company in the market.

Ensure product integration management by defining an end-to-end network architecture to support converged approach.

Provide consolidated technology based innovation, concepts and roadmaps to satisfy business requirements and create new demand.

Ensure vendor management of equipment and solution providers.

Ensure Solution Architecture business plan objectives are met.

Drive implementation of solutions and inventory

Ensure solutions provide excellent customer experience for the subscriber.

Match solution requirements to device capabilities during solution development process.

Understand industry trends and adopt them in customer solutions.

Provide input into the demand management of network and platform infrastructure for Fixed and Enterprise networks.

Ensure the right forecasting and demand management processes to cater for capacity and growth.

Ensure the right technological trends are incorporated into infrastructure planning to build a future proof network.

Develop and grow long term relationships with key corporate customers, vendors, company??s Business, Wholesale stakeholders & Consumer divisions.

Initiate required technology changes to ensure alignment with the strategic direction of the company.

Define architectural requirements for converged solutions and required processes.

Manage business analysis of customer demand correlated to existing and possible solution deployment.

Develop integrated costing models and scenarios for requested solutions.

The Solution Architect is accountable to the planning manager for ICT & fixed-line solutions to be delivered.

The company will provide the necessary support required for the Solution

Architect to develop an understanding of the Company??s Policies, Processes and Procedures (PPPs) pertaining to Company??s network. It is important for the

External planners (i.e., those that are not Company??s permanent staff) will have an explicit objective for skills transfer, and measurable targets for the support of Company’s own development thereof.

