Test Analyst (Ireland) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing Specialist Software Solutions Provider in Ireland seeks a results-driven Test Analyst to be responsible for designing and running tests on software usability. Your role will include writing test plans, conducting tests, analysing the results, and reporting observations to the development team. The ideal candidate must have 5+ years’ experience in a similar role, should be result-driven with good communication skills, must have up-to-date knowledge of software programming and software test design, and be willing to relocate to Ireland.

DUTIES:

Write test plans, conduct tests, analyse the results, and report observations to the development team.

Construct and perform automated and regression testing during release phases.

Understand and be able to document the various rules and conditions of the system design.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years of experience working in a Test Analyst role.

Up-to-date knowledge of software test design and testing methodologies.

Working knowledge of test techniques and compatibility with various software programs.

Working knowledge of programming.

Deep understanding of application architecture.

Proficiency with one or more automated testing frameworks e.g., Selenium / Cypress / Robot Framework etc.

Experience with database design and database testing.

Experience with PL/SQL.

Experience with API testing.

Willingness to relocate to Ireland.

Valid passport.

Advantageous –

Formal qualification in software development.

Familiarity with Web services.

Experience with Postman.

Familiarity with design thinking and user experience considerations.

Experience in an Agile environment.

Experience with Jira.

Experience working in a development role.

Experience in Windows or Linux.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and critical thinking skills.

Good organizational skills and detail-oriented mindset.

Must be reliable, responsible, and self-motivated.

Good time-management skills.

Must be enthusiastic and very willing to learn.

Supportive team player.

