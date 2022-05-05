Test Automation Analyst (Python & AWS) LW G1821 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Pretoria is looking for a Test Automation Analyst in Python & AWS to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home / Midrand / Menlyn office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts.
  • The ability to analyze a process from start to finish.
  • Modeling techniques and methods.
  • Communication with team and stakeholders.
  • Reporting on Test Results.
  • Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.
  • Defining and implementing test plans on projects.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
  • Plan, organize, and support test case creation.
  • Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.
  • Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
  • Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
  • Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to the Project Manager.
  • Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.
  • Setup and track a “lessons learned” – sheet related to test topics.
  • Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.
  • Strong Python development experience.
  • Familiar with AWS architecture.
  • Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
  • Manual & Automatic Test Execution.
  • Maintenance of automation packs.
  • Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
  • Security and Reliability Testing.
  • Performance Testing.

Test Tools used:

    • JIRA
    • XRay
    • Cnfluence
    • Selenium / Jenkins
    • Serenity / Cucumber
    • Bitbucket/Github
  • Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.
  • Path and Condition Testing.
  • API Testing.
  • Static and Dynamic analysis.
  • Resource Utilization.
  • Maintainability Testing.
  • Portability Testing.
  • Automated regression testing
  • Analyze Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.
  • Clear defect capturing on JIRA.
  • Defect workflow adherence.
  • Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting – with attention to detail and correctness.
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)
  • ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester
  • Or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing

Minimum Experience:

  • 5+ years of experience in Test Automation
  • 8+ years of experience in testing
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)
  • Python & AWS knowledge

