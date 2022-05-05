Test Automation Analyst (Python & AWS) LW G1821 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Pretoria is looking for a Test Automation Analyst in Python & AWS to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home / Midrand / Menlyn office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Understanding of systems engineering concepts.

The ability to analyze a process from start to finish.

Modeling techniques and methods.

Communication with team and stakeholders.

Reporting on Test Results.

Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.

Defining and implementing test plans on projects.

Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.

Plan, organize, and support test case creation.

Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.

Escalate deviations in the plan to the Project Manager.

Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.

Setup and track a “lessons learned” – sheet related to test topics.

Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.

Strong Python development experience.

Familiar with AWS architecture.

Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

Manual & Automatic Test Execution.

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

Security and Reliability Testing.

Performance Testing.

Test Tools used:

JIRA XRay Cnfluence Selenium / Jenkins Serenity / Cucumber Bitbucket/Github

Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.

Path and Condition Testing.

API Testing.

Static and Dynamic analysis.

Resource Utilization.

Maintainability Testing.

Portability Testing.

Automated regression testing

Analyze Test Scripts for feasibility.

Technical Test Case creation.

Clear defect capturing on JIRA.

Defect workflow adherence.

Managing and communicating issues.

Reporting – with attention to detail and correctness.

Familiar with Agile methodologies.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)

ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester

Or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing

Minimum Experience:

5+ years of experience in Test Automation

8+ years of experience in testing

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Python & AWS knowledge

