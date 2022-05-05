Test Automation Analyst (Python & AWS) LW G1821 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Pretoria is looking for a Test Automation Analyst in Python & AWS to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home / Midrand / Menlyn office. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts.
- The ability to analyze a process from start to finish.
- Modeling techniques and methods.
- Communication with team and stakeholders.
- Reporting on Test Results.
- Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.
- Defining and implementing test plans on projects.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
- Plan, organize, and support test case creation.
- Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
- Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.
- Escalate deviations in the plan to the Project Manager.
- Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.
- Setup and track a “lessons learned” – sheet related to test topics.
- Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.
- Strong Python development experience.
- Familiar with AWS architecture.
- Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
- Manual & Automatic Test Execution.
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
- Security and Reliability Testing.
- Performance Testing.
Test Tools used:
-
- JIRA
- XRay
- Cnfluence
- Selenium / Jenkins
- Serenity / Cucumber
- Bitbucket/Github
- Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.
- Path and Condition Testing.
- API Testing.
- Static and Dynamic analysis.
- Resource Utilization.
- Maintainability Testing.
- Portability Testing.
- Automated regression testing
- Analyze Test Scripts for feasibility.
- Technical Test Case creation.
- Clear defect capturing on JIRA.
- Defect workflow adherence.
- Managing and communicating issues.
- Reporting – with attention to detail and correctness.
- Familiar with Agile methodologies.
Minimum Requirements
Minimum Qualifications:
- Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)
- ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester
- Or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing
Minimum Experience:
- 5+ years of experience in Test Automation
- 8+ years of experience in testing
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
- Python & AWS knowledge