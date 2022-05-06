BI Consultant (Financials)

Companies of all sizes successfully rely on our client’s management and IT consulting to solve relevant BI, planning and digitization challenges efficiently, modernly and reliably. They combine the strategic vision and commitment of a founder-managed company with the dynamism of a technology start-up.

Do you recognize yourself in this short profile?



You are passionate about data, planning topics and business processes and like to develop solutions for complex issues?

Are you experienced in planning projects and processes?

Are you a pragmatist rather than a doubter?

Then you might be the right person for us.

Take responsibility for exciting planning projects and topics with Jedox or TM1

Which requirements should you meet?



Completed studies in business administration, business informatics or comparable

2 – 3 years professional experience in planning, IT, BI projects

Very good knowledge of business administration

Experience in Jedox / TM1 etc. advantageous

Strong communication and presentation skills

Very good command of English – and easily understood! (German skills are a plus but not a must)

What can you expect?

Conception and implementation of sophisticated planning projects around the technology Jedox

Accompaniment of the customer: From sales support to company-wide roll-out

Collaboration and support in technically challenging projects as Jedox Consultant

Support of presales activities in the form of Proof of Concept Workshops

Why us?



Efficient hierarchies and decision paths as well as long-term development opportunities

Fair remuneration

Trust working time model

Location: Sandton Office or remote work

Working from home.

Desired Skills:

BI and Reporting Experience

Retail Planning Experience

TM1 (or Jedox – preferably) experience

