BI Consultant (Financials)

Companies of all sizes successfully rely on our client’s management and IT consulting to solve relevant BI, planning and digitization challenges efficiently, modernly and reliably. They combine the strategic vision and commitment of a founder-managed company with the dynamism of a technology start-up.
Do you recognize yourself in this short profile?
- You are passionate about data, planning topics and business processes and like to develop solutions for complex issues?
- Are you experienced in planning projects and processes?
- Are you a pragmatist rather than a doubter?
Then you might be the right person for us.
Take responsibility for exciting planning projects and topics with Jedox or TM1
Which requirements should you meet?
- Completed studies in business administration, business informatics or comparable
- 2 – 3 years professional experience in planning, IT, BI projects
- Very good knowledge of business administration
- Experience in Jedox / TM1 etc. advantageous
- Strong communication and presentation skills
- Very good command of English – and easily understood! (German skills are a plus but not a must)
What can you expect?
- Conception and implementation of sophisticated planning projects around the technology Jedox
- Accompaniment of the customer: From sales support to company-wide roll-out
- Collaboration and support in technically challenging projects as Jedox Consultant
- Support of presales activities in the form of Proof of Concept Workshops
Why us?
- Efficient hierarchies and decision paths as well as long-term development opportunities
- Fair remuneration
- Trust working time model
- Location: Sandton Office or remote work
Working from home.
Desired Skills:
- BI and Reporting Experience
- Retail Planning Experience
- TM1 (or Jedox – preferably) experience