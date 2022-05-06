BI Developer

May 6, 2022

My client, a listed retailer is seeking an experienced BI Developer with 6 years experience in the Micosoft stack to enhance Data Warehousing capability and assist in supporting business needs.
Requirements

  • Advanced SSIS experience (ETL Development)

  • Advanced or expert level in SQL, writing stored procedures and general scripting

  • Experience building and maintaining Tabular Models in SSAS 2012

  • Experience with Datawarehouse design methodologies (Kimball)

  • Strong experience with debugging and issue resolution

  • Proficient in creating DAX queries (SSAS)

  • Working knowledge of SSRS

  • Experience using Power BI to build and maintain dashboards

  • Test Methodologies

  • Advantageous skills: VB, C# (SSIS)

  • Working knowledge of MDS

  • Exposure to Agile methodologies

  • Retail experience preferred

Desired Skills:

  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • Data Warehouse Development
  • ETL
  • Kimball

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Group Life

