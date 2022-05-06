BI Developer

My client, a listed retailer is seeking an experienced BI Developer with 6 years experience in the Micosoft stack to enhance Data Warehousing capability and assist in supporting business needs.

Requirements

Advanced SSIS experience ( ETL Development )

Advanced or expert level in SQL, writing stored procedures and general scripting

Experience building and maintaining Tabular Models in SSAS 2012

Experience with Datawarehouse design methodologies (Kimball)

) Strong experience with debugging and issue resolution

Proficient in creating DAX queries (SSAS)

Working knowledge of SSRS

Experience using Power BI to build and maintain dashboards

Test Methodologies

Advantageous skills: VB, C# (SSIS)

Working knowledge of MDS

Exposure to Agile methodologies

Retail experience preferred

Don’t delay, send your CV today!

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSRS

Data Warehouse Development

ETL

Kimball

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Group Life

