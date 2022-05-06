C# Configuration Developer

Do you want to work remotely? Work from the comfort of your own home wherever that might in South Africa!! Then this role is made for you!!!

My client who is a service provider has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.

If you are the sort of Developer that sees a complicated problem and wants to solve and think it’s cool, and you can’t stop talking about what you do, then this is the place to apply to!!

Skills needed :

C#

RESTful API

MS SQL

.Net Core

Nice to Have:

Typescript

AWS Cloud Tech

CI/CD

Assembler

AngularJS

Kafka

B.Engineering Degree would be excellent, but any Engineering Qualification will do

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and pension

