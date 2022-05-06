Developer – Mobile (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

This global technology organisation focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects. A very secure and highly successful organisation who prefers hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability. As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.

Role Responsibilities:

Supporting existing and developing new functionality and components.

Understanding the existing product and domain elements.

Working with BA’s to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactoring / improving the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable.

Following / developing product software development processes and standards.

Evaluating / improving application performance and high availability features.

Creating unit and integrated system tests.

Creating technical documentation.

Performing root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem.

Building / deploying the system on an application server.

Creating and executing functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporating the work done by other developers, including debugging, making changes, etc.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in IT or Computer / Engineering Sciences

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5 years’ relevant experience as a developer.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Xamarin development toolsets is essential for mobile applications.

3 years’ relevant experience as a mobile developer.

Experience in utilising API services to integrate with the mobile application.

Experience in accessing mobile device components.

Collaborating on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques, specifically Agile.

Experience with team development tools.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.

Monitoring or optimising the performance, security, mobile application with adherence to mobile store guidelines and requirements.

Experience of the following technologies:

Xamarin / Xamarin Forms / XAML / In Depth C#.Net, XML and JSON knowledge.



Experience with mobile store deployments (iOS, Android and Huawei).



Integration experience (Web / RESTful services) / XML / JSON messages interaction.



SQL / Relational databases (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards) / SoapUI/Postman.



React Native: JavaScript, TypeScript, UI design via flexbox, React Native best practices/patterns.



Node and NPM: General knowledge of NodeJS command line usage and NPM package management.



Azure DevOps: Manage repos, CI pipelines and releases.



Strong understanding of object-oriented principles (OOP) and design patterns / practices.

Ability to deliver production quality software.

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

Visual Studio – IDE: VS Code and Visual Studio



SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards



SOAP/REST Services | AppCentre

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

.Net 4.7.2 | jQuery 3.4.1 | Web API 5.2.7



WCF 4.5 | Unity 5.11.1 | Bootstrap 4.4.1

Position Location:

Based in Johannesburg

