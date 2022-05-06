DevOps Engineer

Role: Automation Engineer / DevOps Engineer – Based in Port Elizabeth or Cape Town. Hybrid work from home and office.

International Cyber Security company looking for an experienced individual who has a passion for development, automation of process, and systems integration.

You will be working with Palo Alto XSOAR, a comprehensive Security Operations Platform that combines full case management, intelligent automation, and collaborative investigation.

You will be required to do integrations to 3rd party products and automating processes using playbooks. If you are highly motivated, competitive, and do not shy away from tough challenges. Become part of some of the best minds in the world to shape the future of security operations.

Role and requirements:

Streamline of business workflows and processes by using automation and orchestration tools

Analysing business process and customer requirements

Create automated processes across a broad spectrum of systems using API’s

Systems integration of internal business systems

The Ideal candidate

Proven programming abilities in Python, Perl, PHP, Java scripting or other programming languages

Hands-on experience with automation technologies such as Ansible / Chef puppet

Understanding of security products and secure coding techniques

A problem solver

Be able to engage with customers to discuss and propose solutions

Driven with a track record of delivering results.

Works under broad direction, and often self-initiated to improve efficiency of internal systems.

Hands-on experience working with Linux, Windows, MySQL, MSSQL

Documenting of processes and workflows

Highly effective communication, analytical and organizational skills.

Attention to detail

Collaboration, effective multi-tasking, and coordination with customers and other departments.

Ability to work independently.

Confident using different IT systems with a strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office products.





Desired Skills:

Python

Perl

PHP

Java scripting

Ansible

Chef puppet

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident fund

