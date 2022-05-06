A well-established company is recruiting for a
DEVOPS ENGINEER
SUNNINGHILL
Purpose of the role:
We are looking for a DevOps Engineer, who is ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. As the organisation works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.
What you will need?
- B.S. in Engineering or Computer Science
- 3> or more years deploying Kubernetes
- 1> or more years Terraform
- 3> or more years HELM
- 3> or more years CI/CD
- 2> of monitoring and alerting experience (Grafana, Prometheus)
- 1- 2 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure
- TCP IP networking knowledge
- SRE experience e.g. (reliability/ resilience/ redundancy)
- 4 or more years coding in programming language to build software or scripts
- 8 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager
- 2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases
- 2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent
- 1 year or more deploying Kafka or other messaging
- Disaster recovery
- Plus to experience with Envoy, Debezium, Greylog, and HashiCorp Vault.
- Plus to experience with HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- DEGREE
- KUBERNETES