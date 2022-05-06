DevOps Engineer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

DEVOPS ENGINEER

SUNNINGHILL

Purpose of the role:

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer, who is ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. As the organisation works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

What you will need?

B.S. in Engineering or Computer Science

3> or more years deploying Kubernetes

1> or more years Terraform

3> or more years HELM

3> or more years CI/CD

2> of monitoring and alerting experience (Grafana, Prometheus)

1- 2 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure

TCP IP networking knowledge

SRE experience e.g. (reliability/ resilience/ redundancy)

4 or more years coding in programming language to build software or scripts

8 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager

2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases

2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent

1 year or more deploying Kafka or other messaging

Disaster recovery

Plus to experience with Envoy, Debezium, Greylog, and HashiCorp Vault.

Plus to experience with HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud

