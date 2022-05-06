Digital and Test Automation Engineer at Red Ember Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

May 6, 2022

Permanent position available in Sandton for a Digital and Test Automation Engineer.

Requirements:

  • South African Citizen
  • Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field
  • Proficient in programming languages such as Java and Typescript
  • Experience with Appium, Katalon Studio, Detox Testing Tools
  • Minimum 3 years experience in Test Automation
  • Web Testing background
  • Jmeter skills
  • Selenium Cucumber framework skills
  • Automation scripting
  • Test analysis background
  • Mobile testing background

Desired Skills:

  • Test analysis
  • automation scripting
  • katalon
  • web testing
  • Mobile testing
  • Jmeter
  • Selenium Cucumber framework

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is actively recruiting for a Digital and Test Automation Engineer.

Recruiter: Johandri

