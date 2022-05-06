Digital and Test Automation Engineer at Red Ember Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Permanent position available in Sandton for a Digital and Test Automation Engineer.
Requirements:
- South African Citizen
- Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field
- Proficient in programming languages such as Java and Typescript
- Experience with Appium, Katalon Studio, Detox Testing Tools
- Minimum 3 years experience in Test Automation
- Web Testing background
- Jmeter skills
- Selenium Cucumber framework skills
- Automation scripting
- Test analysis background
- Mobile testing background
Desired Skills:
- Test analysis
- automation scripting
- katalon
- web testing
- Mobile testing
- Jmeter
- Selenium Cucumber framework
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Red Ember is actively recruiting for a Digital and Test Automation Engineer.
Recruiter: Johandri