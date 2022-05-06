Digital and Test Automation Engineer at Red Ember Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Permanent position available in Sandton for a Digital and Test Automation Engineer.

Requirements:

South African Citizen

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field

Proficient in programming languages such as Java and Typescript

Experience with Appium, Katalon Studio, Detox Testing Tools

Minimum 3 years experience in Test Automation

Web Testing background

Jmeter skills

Selenium Cucumber framework skills

Automation scripting

Test analysis background

Mobile testing background

Desired Skills:

Test analysis

automation scripting

katalon

web testing

Mobile testing

Jmeter

Selenium Cucumber framework

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is actively recruiting for a Digital and Test Automation Engineer.

Recruiter: Johandri

Learn more/Apply for this position