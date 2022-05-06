Environment Database Administrator at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The Environment Database Administrator is responsible for providing primary support for the delivery of data management services to the Geosciences and Remediation Services (GRS) teams, globally, as part of the my clients Global Design Centre (GDC). A comprehensive understanding of data management processes, and in particular EQuIS is essential. The person will have excellent communication, consultative and organisational skills, and be capable of working to tight deadlines, as well as work collaboratively with global teams using virtual tools (MS Teams).

Client Details

My client is an American multinational engineering firm. They have approximately 51,000 employees, and is number 157 on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

Description

You will be a valuable member of the Environmental Data Management GDC team, responsible for providing data management services to GRS teams, globally.

This entails:

Provision of environmental data advisory services to global project teams, ensuring the best approach in achieving project delivery outcomes,

Identification and communication of areas to improve data management efficiencies,

Ensuring a consistent approach is maintained for data management within the Environmental Data Management GDC team, commensurate with the AECOM global EQuIS approach;

Performing complete data processing and validation from the loading of data, performing data validation and verification, generating and formatting tables and reviewing outcomes with Project Managers;

Performing data management system maintenance: Troubleshooting and other technical issues; Backend maintenance – synonym lists, updating of guidelines etc.; and Restoration of old project data;

Creating EQuIS dashboards using EQuIS templates and customised templates to meet project needs,

Maintaining working knowledge of EQuIS software developments and sharing of knowledge collaboratively with the Environmental Data Management GDC team,

Tracking progress of tasks, scheduling of data management activities for self and communication of capacity to the Environmental Data Management GDC Lead,

Delivery of data management services within the projects communicated budget and deadlines.

Profile

Preferred Qualifications.

Minimum Requirements

Solid interpersonal/collaboration skills.

Ability to work within local and global teams.

Mature approach to negotiation/conflict resolution.

Knowledge

Excellent knowledge of SQL based database systems, including EQuIS.

Strong EQuIS capability across the full data management lifecycle.

Strong capability in creating/managing data flows between EQuIS and other software systems such as ESRI, PowerBI, gINT.

Knowledge of writing .NET classes for configuring EQuIS reports.

Strong MS Access and Excel skills.

Working knowledge of GIS systems.

Working knowledge of GiNT

Familiarity with guidelines and relevant legislative framework.

Familiarity with laboratory and field methods.

Experience

Must have database management experience.

Preferable GIS experience.

Job Offer

To be based in South Africa!

About The Employer:

