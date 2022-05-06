Full Stack Developer

You will constantly be developing and setting new principles, standards, processes, procedures and guidelines for the wider BI community. An understanding of data management solutions and a keen sense of the strategic value of information to an organisation will be of importance.

Delivery leadership:

Definition of solution high level design options based on client requirements.

Solution design refinement via prototyping.

Completion of detailed design, modelling and/or data management deliverables in accordance with our Clients architectural and design standards, based on architectural design guidance.

Facilitation of design trade-off decisions.

Creation of role specific design standards, patterns and principles.

Completion of deliverables required to and gaining architectural design approval (including engagement with architectural governance stakeholders and forums, presentation)

Development and engineering:

Engineering of complex solutions leveraging and abiding by our Clients and leading practice standards

Timeous completion of all activities associated to leading practice engineering standards and release management

Timeous completing of code reviews for of Junior developers and completion of governance and design review requirements

Planning and completion of all tasks to land and deliver solutions (Including environment preparation, software installation, configuration etc)

Mentor Junior Full Stack Developers

Stakeholder engagement, and requirements definition:

Analysing business and/or system requirements, with the assistance of key Foundation, Data Platform and/or customer team members.

Engagement with Data Platform, Architecture and Foundation and value stream stakeholders as required to analyse requirements and/or constraints.

Documentation of outcomes leveraging the clients architectural and design standards, based on architectural design guidance.

Qualification and experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems, Engineering or another quantitative field / National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline preferred

3 – 8 years related experience

Application and data engineering background with a solid background in SQL is required

Data architecture design and delivery experience preferred

Experience in three (3) or more of the following areas is required:

Database technologies (e.g. SAP Hana, Teradata or similar) and database development (Views, Functions and Stored Procedure development)

Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala

Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related.

ETL tools (e.g. SAP Data Services)

Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)

Data warehousing (Kimball and Data Vault patterns are preferred) and dimensional data modelling (OLAP and MDX experience)

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

Java

Full stack

