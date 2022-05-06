Full Stack Developer

You will constantly be developing and setting new principles, standards, processes, procedures and guidelines for the wider BI community. An understanding of data management solutions and a keen sense of the strategic value of information to an organisation will be of importance.
Delivery leadership:
- Definition of solution high level design options based on client requirements.
- Solution design refinement via prototyping.
- Completion of detailed design, modelling and/or data management deliverables in accordance with our Clients architectural and design standards, based on architectural design guidance.
- Facilitation of design trade-off decisions.
- Creation of role specific design standards, patterns and principles.
- Completion of deliverables required to and gaining architectural design approval (including engagement with architectural governance stakeholders and forums, presentation)
Development and engineering:
- Engineering of complex solutions leveraging and abiding by our Clients and leading practice standards
- Timeous completion of all activities associated to leading practice engineering standards and release management
- Timeous completing of code reviews for of Junior developers and completion of governance and design review requirements
- Planning and completion of all tasks to land and deliver solutions (Including environment preparation, software installation, configuration etc)
- Mentor Junior Full Stack Developers
Stakeholder engagement, and requirements definition:
- Analysing business and/or system requirements, with the assistance of key Foundation, Data Platform and/or customer team members.
- Engagement with Data Platform, Architecture and Foundation and value stream stakeholders as required to analyse requirements and/or constraints.
- Documentation of outcomes leveraging the clients architectural and design standards, based on architectural design guidance.
Qualification and experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems, Engineering or another quantitative field / National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline preferred
- 3 – 8 years related experience
- Application and data engineering background with a solid background in SQL is required
- Data architecture design and delivery experience preferred
Experience in three (3) or more of the following areas is required:
- Database technologies (e.g. SAP Hana, Teradata or similar) and database development (Views, Functions and Stored Procedure development)
- Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala
- Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related.
- ETL tools (e.g. SAP Data Services)
- Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)
- Data warehousing (Kimball and Data Vault patterns are preferred) and dimensional data modelling (OLAP and MDX experience)
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Python
- Java
- Full stack