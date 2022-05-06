Full Stack Developer LLD 1

May 6, 2022

Full Stack Java Developers wanted !!

Looking for an individual that has extensive experience in a wide range of technologies in the software development field, with a strong focus on responsive desktop and mobile web applications with a financial backend. Hybrid WFH / In office role based in Cape Town
If you are an avid learner , constantly wanting to grow your tech stack and tech prowess then read on !!!
Main requirements: 3- 5 years production experience required :

  • Angular 2+ or React

  • Ionic or React Native

  • Spring Framework / Spring Boot

  • GIT

  • Rest Web Services

  • Spring Data JPA / Hibernate

  • Database Design and Performance

  • Unit Testing / Test Driven Development

  • Microservices / Strong Modular Design

Working experience: ( Nice to have )

  • MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo

  • J2EE Web Development

  • PHP

  • ECommerce Payment Gateway Integrations

  • In-App Payment Processing

  • SOAP, XML

  • Spring Integration

  • Kubernetes

  • NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)

  • Angular 1

  • WordPress HTML5 Module and Themes

  • C++

Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • AWS
  • Full Stack Developer
  • Hybrid
  • Java 8
  • Java Developer
  • Micro services

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid and bonus and more!!

