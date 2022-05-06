Full Stack Developer LLD 1

Full Stack Java Developers wanted !!

Looking for an individual that has extensive experience in a wide range of technologies in the software development field, with a strong focus on responsive desktop and mobile web applications with a financial backend. Hybrid WFH / In office role based in Cape Town

If you are an avid learner , constantly wanting to grow your tech stack and tech prowess then read on !!!

Main requirements: 3- 5 years production experience required :

Angular 2+ or React

Ionic or React Native

Spring Framework / Spring Boot

GIT

Rest Web Services

Spring Data JPA / Hibernate

Database Design and Performance

Unit Testing / Test Driven Development

Microservices / Strong Modular Design

Working experience: ( Nice to have )

MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo

J2EE Web Development

PHP

ECommerce Payment Gateway Integrations

In-App Payment Processing

SOAP, XML

Spring Integration

Kubernetes

NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)

Angular 1

WordPress HTML5 Module and Themes

C++

Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Angular

AWS

Full Stack Developer

Hybrid

Java 8

Java Developer

Micro services

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid and bonus and more!!

Learn more/Apply for this position