Full Stack Developer (Mid-Level)

Role: Full Stack Node.js developer

Johannesburg Based (but working remotely, will be required to attend meetings from time to time in the office)

Very exciting developer role with a rapidly expanding agile multinational company. Fantastic company culture, collaborative, innovative, inclusive!! If you are hungry to learn this position will expose you to a wide variety of new technologies including but not limited to CI/CD pipelines, AWS cloud services and Serverless technologies.

Requirements:



3 years + Full Stack development experience with Node.JS

Full Stack development experience with Node.JS Solid understanding of Front-end: HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Solid understanding of Back-end: Node.js, Package management (NPM or Yarn), Build automation (Grunt or Gulp), Restful APIs, Unit testing using Jest, Jasmine, Mocha or equivalent.

Basic understanding of cloud computing with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Behavioural driven development (BDD), Architectural design patterns

Typescript, [URL Removed] Angular, Python, Velocity, CI/CD, Microservices and Serverless (AWS Lambda) experience would be advantageous.

Qualifications:

BIs Multimedia, BSc – Computer Science or equivalent

AWS certification would be advantageous

Skills: JavaScript, Node.js, Git source control, Behavioural Driven Development (BDD), Agile, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Personality Traits: Eager to learn, Honest, Attention to detail, Team Player, Energetic, self managed.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack

Node.JS

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

