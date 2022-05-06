Full stack Java Developer III

Do you love developing games?? Are you wanting to work in a online gambling market ??? Cape Town anyone? Here’s the job you been waiting for!!!

My Client who is well renowned for their online gaming software is looking for a Intermediate Full Stack Developer, if interested please apply!!

Skills needed :

  • Angular 2+, React, Vue, etc

  • Spring/Springboot modules

  • Minimum Java 8

  • SQL databases

  • Rest API’s

  • Microservice

Desirable:

  • Javascript Testing Frameworks

  • Java Testing Frameworks

  • Cloud development and/or migrations

  • Devops practices and methodologies

Benefits

  • Performance bonus

  • Hybrid working for all staff with flexible working opportunities

  • Private Healthcare scheme

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

