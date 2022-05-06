Head of Technical Operations for medical industry

Global medical supplier of products and services requires an experienced Technical Operations Manager to oversee 60 medical clinics. Medical device / equipment industry experience is essential.

Degree in Electrical, Electronic Engineering or similar

Medical device / equipment industry experience is essential

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office and Office 365

Strong technical understanding, leadership and management skills

Strong knowledge of medical products and the related responsibility associated therewith

Ensure delivery of key organizational growth objectives for the country

Customer and local specific knowledge

Moderation and presentation skills

Project management and implementation skills

Ensure that Technical Operations Regional Hub SSA has a stable and sustainable strategy

Lead the team to drive exceptional customer service both internally and externally

Own and control the departmental complaints process ensuring that all systems and reporting requirements are achieved

Ensures a strong and motivated team by driving the alignment between the team members, both administrative and technical, and the company targets, setting and monitoring of such

Drives people development by identifying and coaching talents and ensuring a transparent and participative communication style, ensures a talent pipeline for the future

Desired Skills:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident fund

medical aid

travel allowance

fleet card

13th and 14th cheque

