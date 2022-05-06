Head of Technical Operations for medical industry

Global medical supplier of products and services requires an experienced Technical Operations Manager to oversee 60 medical clinics. Medical device / equipment industry experience is essential.
Degree in Electrical, Electronic Engineering or similar
Medical device / equipment industry experience is essential
Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office and Office 365
Strong technical understanding, leadership and management skills
Strong knowledge of medical products and the related responsibility associated therewith
Ensure delivery of key organizational growth objectives for the country
Customer and local specific knowledge
Moderation and presentation skills
Project management and implementation skills
Ensure that Technical Operations Regional Hub SSA has a stable and sustainable strategy
Lead the team to drive exceptional customer service both internally and externally
Own and control the departmental complaints process ensuring that all systems and reporting requirements are achieved
Ensures a strong and motivated team by driving the alignment between the team members, both administrative and technical, and the company targets, setting and monitoring of such
Drives people development by identifying and coaching talents and ensuring a transparent and participative communication style, ensures a talent pipeline for the future
Desired Skills:
- facility
- facilities
- medical
- clinic
- technical
- operations
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident fund
- medical aid
- travel allowance
- fleet card
- 13th and 14th cheque