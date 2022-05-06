Intermediate Java Developer – RX 5

Your opportunity to work on massive international platform , with and for a real : game ” changer. Apply now!!
We’re looking for a Java Developer with some experience in DevOps to expand and improve our clients’ gaming Platform.
Key Skills
- Server-side core Java 8+ development
- Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets
- Docker + Kubernetes
- Infrastructure as code (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)
- CICD tools (GoCD, Circle CI, gitlab CI)
- Cloud Ops services (Google, AWS, Azure)
- Automation with bash or python
- Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)
- Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing
- Working on high-volume highly available websites
Desirable extras
We are particularly interested in candidates who have experience in some of the following:
- Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries
- Apache Camel
- Design patterns and software design approaches such as Domain Driven Design and Microservices
- Distributed caching and scaling (Hazelcast, nginx)
- NoSQL database development (e.g. MongoDB)
