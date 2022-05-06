Intermediate Java Developer – RX 5

May 6, 2022

Your opportunity to work on massive international platform , with and for a real : game ” changer. Apply now!!
We’re looking for a Java Developer with some experience in DevOps to expand and improve our clients’ gaming Platform.

Key Skills

  • Server-side core Java 8+ development

  • Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets

  • Docker + Kubernetes

  • Infrastructure as code (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)

  • CICD tools (GoCD, Circle CI, gitlab CI)

  • Cloud Ops services (Google, AWS, Azure)

  • Automation with bash or python

  • Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)

  • Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing

  • Working on high-volume highly available websites

Desirable extras
We are particularly interested in candidates who have experience in some of the following:

  • Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries

  • Apache Camel

  • Design patterns and software design approaches such as Domain Driven Design and Microservices

  • Distributed caching and scaling (Hazelcast, nginx)

  • NoSQL database development (e.g. MongoDB)

Please submit your cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Devops
  • Full Stack
  • Hybrid working
  • Java
  • Java 8
  • Microservice
  • Spring

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical and bonus ++

Learn more/Apply for this position