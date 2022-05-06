Intermediate Java Developer – RX 5

Your opportunity to work on massive international platform , with and for a real : game ” changer. Apply now!!

We’re looking for a Java Developer with some experience in DevOps to expand and improve our clients’ gaming Platform.

Key Skills

Server-side core Java 8+ development

Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets

Docker + Kubernetes

Infrastructure as code (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)

CICD tools (GoCD, Circle CI, gitlab CI)

Cloud Ops services (Google, AWS, Azure)

Automation with bash or python

Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)

Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing

Working on high-volume highly available websites

Desirable extras

We are particularly interested in candidates who have experience in some of the following:

Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries

Apache Camel

Design patterns and software design approaches such as Domain Driven Design and Microservices

Distributed caching and scaling (Hazelcast, nginx)

NoSQL database development (e.g. MongoDB)

Please submit your cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Devops

Full Stack

Hybrid working

Java

Java 8

Microservice

Spring

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and bonus ++

Learn more/Apply for this position